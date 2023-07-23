Notifications

Success Tips: आईएएस दिव्या मित्तल ने आईआईटी-एमआईटी और यूपीएससी में ऐसे पाई सफलता, शेयर किए टिप्स

एजुकेशन डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: सौरभ पांडेय Updated Sun, 23 Jul 2023 07:16 PM IST
IAS Divya Mittal: यूपी के मिर्जापुर की जिला मजिस्ट्रेट दिव्या मित्तल ने देश की कुछ सबसे कठिन प्रवेश परीक्षाओं में सफलता हासिल करने के टिप्स साझा किए हैं, जिससे उन्हें खुद भी सफलता मिली है।

IAS Divya Mittal Share her success tips know how she cleared IIT MIT and UPSC exams
IAS Divya Mittal - फोटो : @DM_MIRZAPUR

IAS Divya Mittal Success Story : यूपी के मिर्जापुर जिले की डीएम आईएएस अधिकारी दिव्या मित्तल ने हाल ही में देश की कुछ सबसे चुनौतीपूर्ण प्रवेश परीक्षाओं में सफलता हासिल करने की अपनी यात्रा को ट्विटर पर साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे वह प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थानों ( IIT) भारतीय प्रबंधन संस्थानों (IIM) और यूपीएससी की परीक्षा में सफल हुईं। उन्होंने इन परीक्षाओं को क्रैक करने के लिए क्या-क्या रणनीतियां अपनाईं इस बारे में जानकारी दी है।

मोबाइल फोन का कम करें इस्तेमाल

दिव्या मित्तल ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी तैयारी के दौरान मोबाइल फोन का इस्तेमाल कम किया। इसके साथ ही सुझाव दिया है कि आप उ मोबाइल एप्स की पहचान करें, जिसमें आपका समय ज्यादा बर्बाद होता है। तैयारी के दौरान ध्यान केंद्रित रहने के लिए उन्होंने इंटरनेट एक्सेस को अवरुद्ध करने के लिए 'ब्लैकआउट' जैसे ऐप्स का उपयोग करने की सिफारिश की है।

सुबह करें तैयारी

आईएएस अधिकारी ने बताया कि वह सुबह-सुबह उठकर पढ़ाई करती थीं, क्योंकि इस समय ध्यान भटकने की संभावना कम होती है और तैयारी पर फोकस बढ़ता है। 

छोटे-छोटे सत्र में करें तैयारी

आईएएस दिव्या मित्तल ने 15 मिनट के ब्रेक के साथ 90 से 120 मिनट तक चलने वाले छोटे सत्र में तैयारी की। जिससे उन्हें हर टॉपिक को समझने में मदद मिली।

Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

