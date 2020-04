कोरोना मरीजों के लिए छात्रों ने बनाया रोबोट 'पृथ्वी', सीबीएसई ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

# letsfighrcorona# staysafe# #innovation #students #cbse

During the lockdown, three students from #CBSE affiliated schools used their time at home, to design a robot called Prithvi. @DrRPNishank @OfficeOfSDhotre @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @PTI_News @DDNewslive @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/fMe61BDb9B