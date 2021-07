एनआईओएस ओडीई 2021: 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा 17 अगस्त से, रजिस्ट्रेशन दो अगस्त से शुरू होंगे

NIOS ODE 2021 for Secondary and Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS & identified KVS as ODE Exam Centre from 17.08.21 onwards.ODE Registration & fee submission for the same will be available on https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 & https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 4m 02.08.21. pic.twitter.com/1Pz0ry9AGq