NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2021: एनआईओएस की दसवीं और बारहवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी, ऐसे चेक करें

Dear Learners,

Result of Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in Oct/Nov 2021 is declared today on 14th January 2022 at 1600hrs. Visit https://t.co/sHScgOTDAW@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @ANI @PibLucknow @PIBHRD @PMOIndia @PTI_News @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/jqb5y65mMq