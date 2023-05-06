NEET UG 2023 exam postponed: कल होने वाली नीट यूजी परीक्षा स्थगित, जानें कहां-कहां नहीं होगा एग्जाम

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
NEET (UG)-2023 परीक्षा उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई जिन्हें मणिपुर में परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित किए गए थे और उनकी परीक्षा बाद की तारीख में आयोजित की जाएगी। शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने एनटीए (नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी) को पत्र लिखकर मणिपुर की स्थिति के मद्देनजर परीक्षा को "पुनर्निर्धारित करने की संभावना का पता लगाने" का अनुरोध किया था।
#ManipurViolence | NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023
MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the… pic.twitter.com/kerqx3mGC0
#WATCH | MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says, "...In Manipur, because of the current situation, students cannot appear for NEET (UG)-2023 exam because of broadband and internet connectivity issue. So, I requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres… pic.twitter.com/Jye5Ui2gse— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023
