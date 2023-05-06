Notifications

Hindi News ›   Education ›   NEET UG 2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centers in Manipur

NEET UG 2023 exam postponed: कल होने वाली नीट यूजी परीक्षा स्थगित, जानें कहां-कहां नहीं होगा एग्जाम

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Sat, 06 May 2023 03:47 PM IST
सार

NEET UG 2023 exam postponed: परीक्षा उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई जिन्हें मणिपुर में परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित किए गए थे और उनकी परीक्षा बाद की तारीख में आयोजित की जाएगी।

NEET UG 2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centers in Manipur
NEET UG 2023 postponed - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

NEET (UG)-2023 परीक्षा उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई जिन्हें मणिपुर में परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित किए गए थे और उनकी परीक्षा बाद की तारीख में आयोजित की जाएगी। शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने एनटीए (नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी) को पत्र लिखकर मणिपुर की स्थिति के मद्देनजर परीक्षा को "पुनर्निर्धारित करने की संभावना का पता लगाने" का अनुरोध किया था।


 

यह भी पढ़ें : NEET UG 2023: 499 शहर, 4100 केंद्रों पर 20.86 लाख विद्यार्थी देंगे परीक्षा, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान


 

शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने एनअीए से अपील की थी कि मणिपुर में, मौजूदा स्थिति के कारण, छात्र ब्रॉडबैंड और इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी की समस्या के कारण नीट (यूजी)-2023 परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं। इसलिए, मैंने एनटीए से अनुरोध किया कि राज्य में परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए परीक्षा फिर से शेड्यूल की जाए या स्थगित की जाए। इसके बाद NTA ने मणिपुर में केंद्रों पर परीक्षा स्थगित करने के बारे में एक अधिसूचना प्रसारित की है..."

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

