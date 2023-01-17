Jharkhand: आईआईएम रांची के हॉस्टल में मृत मिला छात्र, बंद कमरे में शव के बंधे हुए थे हाथ

IIM Ranchi student found dead in hostel room: झारखंड के रांची स्थित भारतीय प्रबंधन संस्थान (आईआईएम) के हॉस्टल से एक छात्र का शव मिला है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार, छात्र का कमरा अंदर से बंद था। इतना ही नहीं शव के दोनों हाथ भी बंधे हुए थे। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Jharkhand | IIM Ranchi student found dead with hands tied in hostel room



Body sent for postmortem. SIT constituted to probe the case. FSL team has seized a mobile phone found there. The room was found locked from the inside: SP Ranchi-Rural pic.twitter.com/wjXzET12g0