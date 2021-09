ICAI CA Result 2021: आईसीएआई ने जारी किया सीए फाइनल और फाउंडेशन का रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 declared.

Same can be accessed at:https://t.co/XLaTo33OQyhttps://t.co/TAu5OcAVTfhttps://t.co/CgMlRcaER9 pic.twitter.com/wIoEhBSBZ1