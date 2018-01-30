अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   Graphic Era President Cup start, it is for promotion of women's cricket

ग्राफिक एरा प्रेसिडेंट कप शुरू, महिला क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देने की घोषणा

अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:29 PM IST
ग्राफिक एरा प्रेसिडेंट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट 2018 का आगाज आज ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय के प्रांगण में हुआ। अध्यक्ष, ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप प्रो. (डा.) कमल घनशाला ने पहली गेंद पर अपना बल्ला घुमाकर इस प्रतियोगिता का आरम्भ किया।

इस अवसर पर डा. घनशाला ने कहा कि महिला क्रिकेट का विकास हमारे देश में अत्याधिक महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दा है। इसी सोच को बढ़ावे देने के लिए ग्राफिक एरा आने वाले समय में महिला क्रिकेट की ओर ध्यान देगा ताकी देश में कुशल महिला क्रिकेटर्स हों।

खेल प्रतियोगिता हमारे शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। खेल प्रतिभाओं को विकसित करने के लिए सभी प्रतियोगिताएं अत्यन्त आवश्यक है। इस साल के प्रेसिडेण्ट कप का पहला मुकाबला ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय के बी.कॉम (आनर्स) व मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग के बीच हुआ। बी.कॉम (आनर्स) की टीम 45 रनों से जीती। 25 गेंदो में 85 रन बना कर बी.कॉम (आनर्स) के रमन ने दर्शकों को अंचम्भित कर दिया। 

इस टूर्नामेण्ट में 24 टीमें भाग लेंगी। 16 ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय की और 8 टीम ग्राफिक एरा पर्वतीय विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से पहले चरण में मुकाबला करेंगे। दूसरे चरण में ग्राफिक एरा पर्वतीय विश्वविद्यालय के देहरादून परिसर व भीमताल परिसर के बीच मुकाबला होगा। जिसमें ना सिर्फ छात्रों की बल्कि शिक्षकों की टीम भी भाग लेंगी।

इस अवसर पर ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय के कुलाधिपति प्रो. आर.सी. जोशी, मुख्य सलाहकार प्रो. ए.के. अवस्थी, कुलपति प्रो. एल.एम.एस. पालनी, ग्राफिक एरा पर्वतीय विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. संजय जसोला, वरिष्ठ प्रशासनिक अधिकारी श्री डी. एस. रावत मौजूद रहे।
