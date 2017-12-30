Download App
IGNOU में बढ़ी एडमिशन की तिथि, किन्नरों के लिए नि:शुल्क शिक्षा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 09:51 AM IST
Enhanced Date of Admission in IGNOU, Free Education for third gender
इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय(इग्नू) में विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले की तिथि बढ़ गई है। अब 31 जनवरी 2018 तक एडमिशन लिया जा सकता है। इस सत्र में भी अनुसूचित जाति एवं जनजाति के अभ्यर्थी स्नातक डिग्री पाठ्यक्रमों में ऑफ लाइन मोड में नि:शुल्क आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
अन्य सभी अभ्यर्थियों को नामांकन विवि की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन मोड से करना होगा। इग्नू के एमबीए एवं अन्य प्रबंधन पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश हेतु आवेदन पत्र इग्नू मुख्यालय दिल्ली में जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि भी 31 जनवरी 2018 कर दी गई है। इसके लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा चार मार्च 2018 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

ये भी पढ़ें- बैंकिंग सेक्टर वालों के लिए IGNOU लाया स्पेशल MBA प्रोग्राम, ऐसे करें आवेदन

इग्नू के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डा. रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों के अभ्यर्थियों की स्थितियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बढ़ाई गई है। इग्नू के सहायक क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. जगदम्बा प्रसाद ने बताया कि इस वर्ष विवि द्वारा प्रबंधन कार्यक्रमों में प्रवेश हेतु दो विकल्प उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। 
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

