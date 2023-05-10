CBSE Results 2023: इंतजार खत्म! सीबीएसई रिजल्ट पर बड़ा अपडेट, बोर्ड ने जारी किया अहम नोटिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
CBSE Results 2023 Out Soon: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई एक-दो दिन में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित करेगा। बोर्ड ने अब डिजीलॉकर के लिए सुरक्षा पिन पर एक महत्वपूर्ण नोटिस जारी किया है। डिजीलॉकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए रिजल्ट देखने की पूरी प्रक्रिया बताई है। साथ ही कहा है कि छात्रों का इंतजार अब तकरीबन खत्म हो गया है। नतीजे जल्द जारी होने वाले हैं।
The wait is almost over! #CBSE Class X and XII results for the year 2023 are #ComingSoon, & #DigiLocker platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 10, 2023
Students visit the URL https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS and complete the account activation process pic.twitter.com/0WuAOdtQub
