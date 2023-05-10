Notifications

Hindi News ›   Education ›   CBSE Class X and XII results for the year 2023 are Coming Soon at DigiLocker wait is almost over

CBSE Results 2023: इंतजार खत्म! सीबीएसई रिजल्ट पर बड़ा अपडेट, बोर्ड ने जारी किया अहम नोटिस

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Wed, 10 May 2023 10:21 PM IST
सार

CBSE Results 2023 Out Soon: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई एक-दो दिन में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित करेगा। बोर्ड ने अब डिजीलॉकर के लिए सुरक्षा पिन पर एक महत्वपूर्ण नोटिस जारी किया है।

CBSE Class X and XII results for the year 2023 are Coming Soon at DigiLocker wait is almost over
CBSE Results 2023 Out Soon - फोटो : अमर उजाला - फाइल फोटो
विस्तार

CBSE Results 2023 Out Soon: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई एक-दो दिन में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित करेगा। बोर्ड ने अब डिजीलॉकर के लिए सुरक्षा पिन पर एक महत्वपूर्ण नोटिस जारी किया है। डिजीलॉकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए रिजल्ट देखने की पूरी प्रक्रिया बताई है। साथ ही कहा है कि छात्रों का इंतजार अब तकरीबन खत्म हो गया है। नतीजे जल्द जारी होने वाले हैं। 

सीबीएसई के मुताबिक, स्कूलों को छात्रों के साथ सुरक्षा पिन साझा करनी होगी। सीबीएसई ने स्कूलों को सर्कुलर भेज दिया है। छात्र ध्यान दें कि इस पिन से आपको उनका डिजीलॉकर अकाउंट बनाना होगा। सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजे जारी होने के बाद छात्र डिजीलॉकर से अपनी मार्कशीट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। 
 

 

नोटिस के अनुसार, छात्रों के डेटा की सुरक्षा और गोपनीयता को और मजबूत करने के लिए, पिछले साल सीबीएसई ने छात्रों के डिजीलॉकर खातों के लिए छह अंकों का सुरक्षा पिन आधारित एक्टिवेशन शुरू किया था। बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे कुछ ही देर में जारी किए जाएंगे। छात्रों के अनुसार सुरक्षा पिन फाइल स्कूलों को उनके डिजीलॉकर खातों में उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है, जहां से स्कूल बोर्ड द्वारा बताए अनुसार सुरक्षा पिन डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं और व्यक्तिगत छात्रों को प्रसारित कर सकते हैं।

 

CBSE Result on DigiLocker


परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित होने वाले छात्रों को ध्यान देना चाहिए कि परिणाम कल या परसों तक घोषित होने की उम्मीद है। सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं के रिजल्ट पर कोई भी लेट अपडेट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के साथ-साथ यहां भी अपडेट किया जाएगा। सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 के 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे एक-दो दिन के अंतराल में जारी होने की उम्मीद है। सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी, 2023 से आयोजित की गई थीं।  

 
