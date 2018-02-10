अपना शहर चुनें

Syndicate Bank PGDBF 2018: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाइनलोड

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 05:12 PM IST
Syndicate Bank PGDBF 2018 admit card released know how to download
- फोटो : े
सिंडिकेट बैंक के PGDBF 2018 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए हैं। कैंडिडेट्स बैंक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट syndicatebank.in पर जाकर अपना एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स को बैंकिंग एंड फाइनेंस में एक साल का पोस्टग्रैजुएट डिप्लोमा प्रोग्राम कराया जाएगा जिसके बाद उन्हें प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर के तहत सिंडिकेट बैंक में नौकरी मिलेगी। कुल 500 सीट्स के लिए जनवरी 2018 में ही रेजिस्ट्रेशन कर लिया गया था। यह परीक्षा 25 फरवरी 2018 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें एडमिट कार्ड-
बैंक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट syndicatebank.in पर जाकर लॉगइन करें
इसके बाद होम पेज पर करियर लिंक पर क्लिक करें
सभी जरूरी जानकारी भरें और सब्मिट करें
आपको एडमिट कार्ड आपके सामने होगा और उसे डाउनलोड कर लें

इस खबर को अंग्रेजी में पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें- Syndicate Bank PGDBF 2018: Admit Card Released for the Recruitment of Probationary Officer
syndicate bank pgdbf 2018 syndicate bank education

