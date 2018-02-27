शहर चुनें

किसी भी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में सफलता पाने के लिए विजिट करें safalta.com

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 05:34 PM IST
किसी भी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में सफलता पाने के लिए करेंट अफेयर्स पर पकड़ होना बेहद जरूरी है। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व प्रोफेसर डाः अनूप अस्थाना का कहना है कि 'यदि कोई छात्र प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर सरकारी नौकरी पाना चाहता है, तो सबसे पहले उसे अपना करेंट अफेयर्स सुधारना चाहिये।' 
छात्र अक्सर इस दुविधा में रहते हैं कि परीक्षा में किस तरह के प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं तथा करेंट अफेयर्स की तैयारी किस प्रकार की जाए। छात्रों की इसी दुविधा के समाधान के रूप में अमर उजाला एजुकेशन पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है Daily Current Affairs।

इस सेक्शन में आप पाएंगे प्रतिदिन की ऐसी खबरें जिनके परीक्षा में पूछे जाने की संभावना सबसे अधिक होगी। सभी अनावश्यक खबरों में से केवल परीक्षापयोगी खबरों को छांटकर छात्रों के लिए बेहद सरल तरीके से प्रस्तुत किया जाता है। यदि आप भी किसी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी में जुटे हैं तो  safalta.com  के करेंट अफेयर्स सेक्शन से आप दे सकेंगे अपनी तैयारी को एक नया आयाम। तो देर किस बात की, अभी विजिट करें https://safalta.com/current-affairs/ पर और भरें सफलता की उड़ान।
