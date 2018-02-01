रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
बीएससी बीएड इंटीग्रेटेड चार वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम बीएससी+बीएड के समान है। विद्यार्थी यह पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करने के बाद अपने संबंधित विषयों (भौतिकी, जीव विज्ञान, गणित) में परास्नातक डिग्री करने के योग्य हो जाते हैं।
27 जनवरी 2018
