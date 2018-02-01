अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   Career Plus ›   CBSE Board Exams 2018 counselling starts for students

CBSE Board Exams 2018: छात्रों के लिए शुरू हुई काउंसलिंग सर्विस, ऐसे मिलेगा लाभ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:04 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2018 counselling starts for students
CBSE (सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन) ने बोर्ड की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों के लिए काउंसलिंग सर्विस शुरू कर दी है। बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के शुरू होने में अब बस 1 महीने का समय बाकी है और इसी के साथ ही छात्रों पर पढ़ाई का दबाव बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में छात्रों के लिए काउंसलिंग सर्विस शुरू की गई है। यह काउंसलिंग सेवा 13 अप्रैल 2018 तक जारी रहेगी। इसे सही तरीके से करने के लिए 91 प्रशिक्षित लोगों को चुना गया है जिनमें प्रिंसिपल, प्रशिक्षित काउंसलर्स, साइकोलॉजिस्ट और कुछ खास शिक्षकों की मदद ली जाएगी। CBSE ने बुधवार को स्टेटमेंट जारी कर काउंसलिंग सर्विस की जानकारी दी है। आपको बता दें कि काउंसलिंग का लाभ उठाने के लिए छात्रों को एक खास नंबर पर कॉल करना होगा। यह नंबर है-1800 11 8004
आगे पढ़ें

cbse board exams 2018 cbse board exams education

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week first project after bigg boss 11
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के बाद टीवी की इस बहू की खुली किस्मत, अब रैंप पर बिखेरेंगी जलवा

1 फरवरी 2018

urvashi rautela compared her film hate story-4 with priyanka and kangna faction film
Bollywood

हेट स्टोरी-4 पर ऊर्वशी रौतेला ने कही बड़ी बात, प्रियंका और कंगना को लिया आड़े हाथ

1 फरवरी 2018

sonam kapoor supports swara bhaskar on open letter padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर दो धड़ों में बंटा बॉलीवुड, 'पैडमैन' की हीरोइन ने स्वरा का किया समर्थन

1 फरवरी 2018

Actress Kajol and Richa Chadda want the entertainment industry to be tax free in Budget 2018
Bollywood

Budget 2018: इंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री के लिए काजोल और रिचा चड्ढा को मोदी सरकार से यह बड़ी उम्मीद

1 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Film Padman third song Sayaani released celebrating a girl first period
Bollywood

Padman Song: लड़की हुई 'सयानी' तो मनाया गया जश्न, हल्दी-दूध से नहलाकर ली बलाएं

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh comment on manushi chhillar live chat session
Bollywood

Live Video पर रणवीर सिंह का कमेंट देखकर हैरान रह गईं मिस वर्ल्ड, ऐसे दिया जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat file complaint cyber cell against piracy
Bollywood

कम नहीं हो रहीं संजय लीला की मुश्किलें, 'पद्मावत' को लेकर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

1 फरवरी 2018

Aiyaari Director Neeraj Pandey is not upset over postoned release date to 9th February
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' को लेकर डायरेक्टर नीरज पांडे ने कही ऐसी बात, नहीं होगा रिलीज आगे खिसकने का अफसोस

1 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone reacts on Karni sena threats
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद धमकियों पर पहली बार बोलीं दीपिका, जानकर करणी सेना कर सकती है बवाल

1 फरवरी 2018

namastey england starcast arjun kapoor and parineeti chopra
Bollywood

'नमस्ते लंदन' के सीक्वल की तैयारी, अक्षय-कटरीना नहीं यह जोड़ी आएगी नजर

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Know the possibility of job after integrated BSc BEd course
Career Plus

जानें, इंटीग्रेटेड बीएससी बीएड कोर्स के बाद जॉब की संभावनाएं

बीएससी बीएड इंटीग्रेटेड चार वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम बीएससी+बीएड के समान है। विद्यार्थी यह पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करने के बाद अपने संबंधित विषयों (भौतिकी, जीव विज्ञान, गणित) में परास्नातक डिग्री करने के योग्य हो जाते हैं।

27 जनवरी 2018

68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination, online registration starts fron 25 Jan. 2018
Career Plus

68,500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती का रास्ता साफ, जानें आवेदन की तारीख

23 जनवरी 2018

Prepare for SSC-CHSL in less time with safalta.com
Career Plus

कम समय में कैसे करें SSC-CHSL की तैयारी, जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

27 दिसंबर 2017

Click Safalta.com For The Preparation Of SSC-CHSL
Career Plus

SSC-CHSL परीक्षा-2018 की तैयारी को मजबूत करने लिए क्लिक करें www.safalta.com

29 दिसंबर 2017

Prepare For SSC-CHSL Exam Only On Safalta.com
Career Plus

SSC-CHSL की तैयारी का हिट फॉर्मूलाः जाने safalta.com पर

27 दिसंबर 2017

Prepare for SSC-CHSL math's special practice set on safalta.com
Career Plus

SSC-CHSL MATH'S SPECIAL प्रैक्टिस सेट की तैयारी का सही प्लेटफॉर्म safalta.com

29 दिसंबर 2017

learn latest general knowledge with safalta.com
Career Plus

पढ़िए एसएससी-सीएचएसएल के लिए जीके बूस्टर safalta.com पर

27 दिसंबर 2017

log in to safalta.com to crack SSC-CHSL 2017 exam
Career Plus

SSC-CHSL 2018 क्रैक करने के लिए लॉगइन करें safalta.com

29 दिसंबर 2017

Graphic Era University student Avinash gets open stock administrator certification
Career Plus

नासा और रैकस्पेस का सर्टिफिकेशन पास कर ग्राफिक एरा के छात्र ने रचा कीर्तिमान

11 जनवरी 2018

Preparation of current affairs will help in getting government job
Career Plus

करेंट अफेयर्स की तैयारी से होगा सरकारी नौकरी का सपना साकार

27 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

भारतीय नौसेना ने लॉन्च की ‘करंज’ पनडुब्बी, ये है खासियत

भारतीय नौसेना की ताकत हर दिन के साथ बढ़ रही है और इसी वजह से पाकिस्तान और चीन के माथे की शिकन भी बढ़ती जा रही है।

31 जनवरी 2018

all you need to knowe about economic survey 2018 3:13

बजट से पहले जानिए आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण और इस बार की 10 खास बातें

30 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 30 JANUARY 2018, government job in indian 09:16

यहां जानिए कहां निकली हैं सरकारी नौकरियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

30 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 29 JANUARY 2018, government job 13:42

ढेर सारी सरकारी नौकरियां कर रही हैं आपका इंतजार, ऐेसे पाएं

29 जनवरी 2018

know how u gan get benefits from govt for your startup 3:40

स्टार्ट अप के लिए आप ऐसे पा सकते हैं सरकारी मदद

27 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.