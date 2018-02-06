अपना शहर चुनें

Anna University exams results 2018: परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:58 PM IST
Anna University exams results 2018 declared check here
Anna University ने अपने अंडर ग्रैजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रैजुएट प्रोग्राम परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। छात्र यूनिवर्सिटी के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। यह परीक्षा नवंबर और दिसंबर 2017 में आयोजित की गई थी। जिन छात्रों को परीक्षा में अच्छे अंक नहीं मिले हैं वह अपनी टेस्ट कॉपी रिवेल्यूशन के लिए भेज सकते हैं जिसकी तारीख जल्द ही बता दी जाएगी। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस परीक्षा में 1,13,298 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया था जिसमें से 36,179 छात्र ही सभी विषयों में पास हो पाए हैं। 
