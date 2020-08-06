B.Arch Admission 2020: दाखिले के नियम में आया बदलाव, शिक्षा मंत्री ने किया ट्वीट

{"_id":"5f2bbf128ebc3e4ae445ff90","slug":"b-arch-admission-2020-changes-in-admission-rules-education-minister-tweeted","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"B.Arch Admission 2020: \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}

शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने इस वर्ष B.Arch प्रवेश के लिए पात्रता मानदंड में संशोधन किया है। संशोधित मानदंडों के अनुसार, गणित में 10 + 3 डिप्लोमा वाले छात्र भी शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए पाठ्यक्रम के लिए आवेदन करने के पात्र हैं। यह बदलाव देश में कक्षा 12वीं परीक्षाओं के आंशिक रद्द होने को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया है।

जो उम्मीदवार B.Arch में प्रवेश लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें आर्किटेक्चर में एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट क्वालिफाई करना होगा, जिसमें NATA या JEE भी शामिल हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री, रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने इस संबंध में कई ट्वीट्स साझा किए हैं। पढ़ते हैं आगे....

Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

In view of the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII #exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of @CouncilofArchi1 has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020