Home ›   Education ›   B.Arch Admission 2020: Changes in admission rules, Education Minister tweeted

B.Arch Admission 2020: दाखिले के नियम में आया बदलाव, शिक्षा मंत्री ने किया ट्वीट

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 02:05 PM IST
B.Arch Admission 2020: Changes in admission rules, Education Minister tweeted
- फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें

शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने इस वर्ष B.Arch प्रवेश के लिए पात्रता मानदंड में संशोधन किया है। संशोधित मानदंडों के अनुसार, गणित में 10 + 3 डिप्लोमा वाले छात्र भी शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए पाठ्यक्रम के लिए आवेदन करने के पात्र हैं। यह बदलाव देश में कक्षा 12वीं परीक्षाओं के आंशिक रद्द होने को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया है।

जो उम्मीदवार B.Arch में प्रवेश लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें आर्किटेक्चर में एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट क्वालिफाई करना होगा, जिसमें NATA या JEE भी शामिल हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री, रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने इस संबंध में कई ट्वीट्स साझा किए हैं। पढ़ते हैं आगे....

