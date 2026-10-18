वेदांता दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन: 40,000 लोग हुए शामिल, सीएम ने दिखाई हरी झंडी, वायु सेना प्रमुख ने भी लगाई दौड़

वेदांता दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन के 21वें संस्करण में देश-विदेश से 40,000 लोगों ने भाग लिया। इनमें 10,000 महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं। मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम से इस आयोजन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। यह आयोजन दिल्ली में एक ऐसा माहौल बनाता है जहां लोग सीमाओं को पार कर एक साथ आगे बढ़ते हैं।

विज्ञापन

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off the 21st edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. https://t.co/c4jJ49pJmB विज्ञापन विज्ञापन — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon saw the participation of 40,000 people from across the country and around the world, including 10,000 women. This is not merely a sporting event; it has fostered an environment in Delhi where people have transcended various boundaries, moving beyond their own communities to take steps forward together. Delhi is steadily advancing towards the 'Fit India' movement, an initiative consistently championed by the Prime Minister. It is a matter of pride for us that this event takes place in Delhi every year, and I congratulate all the participants who took part..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: On Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh says, "I'm very happy that I got this chance to run here, and this event is a classic. It's the best running event that I've seen, and they are doing a great job taking it to different cities and encouraging people to run. I think running is very important. It's a basic form of fitness, and today's youth is getting encouraged. It's such a festive occasion. So, I'm really very happy to be here, and I think Vedanta is doing a great job." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा कि यह सिर्फ एक खेल आयोजन नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली लगातार 'फिट इंडिया' आंदोलन की ओर बढ़ रही है। यह पहल प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा हमेशा बढ़ावा दी गई है। मुख्यमंत्री ने हर साल दिल्ली में इस आयोजन के लिए गर्व व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने सभी प्रतिभागियों को उनकी भागीदारी के लिए बधाई दी।मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने इस मैराथन को दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह लोगों को अपने समुदायों से बाहर निकलकर जुड़ने का अवसर देता है। यह आयोजन दिल्ली को 'फिट इंडिया' आंदोलन की दिशा में आगे बढ़ा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि यह दिल्ली के लिए गर्व का विषय है।भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल अमर प्रीत सिंह भी इस मैराथन में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने दौड़ने का मौका मिलने पर खुशी व्यक्त की। उन्होंने इसे एक बेहतरीन इवेंट और अपने देखे गए रनिंग इवेंट्स में सबसे अच्छा बताया। एयर चीफ मार्शल सिंह ने कहा कि दौड़ना फिटनेस का एक बुनियादी रूप है। उन्होंने युवाओं को इससे बढ़ावा मिलने की बात कही। उन्होंने इस आयोजन के माहौल को त्योहार जैसा बताया और वेदांता के प्रयासों की सराहना की।