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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Vedanta Half Marathon Air Force Chief Singh says running is a basic form of fitness enthusiasm is visible amo

वेदांता दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन: 40,000 लोग हुए शामिल, सीएम ने दिखाई हरी झंडी, वायु सेना प्रमुख ने भी लगाई दौड़

Sun, 18 Oct 2026 01:59 PM IST
Digvijay Singh एएनआई, नई दिल्ली
एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Digvijay Singh Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2026 01:59 PM IST
सार

वेदांता दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन के अवसर पर भारतीय वायु सेना के प्रमुख, एयर चीफ मार्शल अमर प्रीत सिंह ने मैराथन में हिस्सा लेने के बाद फिटनेस और युवाओं के उत्साह को लेकर खुलकर अपने विचार साझा किए।

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Vedanta Half Marathon Air Force Chief Singh says running is a basic form of fitness enthusiasm is visible amo
सीएम रेखा गुप्ता और वायू सेना प्रमुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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वेदांता दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन के 21वें संस्करण में देश-विदेश से 40,000 लोगों ने भाग लिया। इनमें 10,000 महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं। मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम से इस आयोजन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। यह आयोजन दिल्ली में एक ऐसा माहौल बनाता है जहां लोग सीमाओं को पार कर एक साथ आगे बढ़ते हैं।

विज्ञापन


मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा कि यह सिर्फ एक खेल आयोजन नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली लगातार 'फिट इंडिया' आंदोलन की ओर बढ़ रही है। यह पहल प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा हमेशा बढ़ावा दी गई है। मुख्यमंत्री ने हर साल दिल्ली में इस आयोजन के लिए गर्व व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने सभी प्रतिभागियों को उनकी भागीदारी के लिए बधाई दी।
विज्ञापन


मुख्यमंत्री का संबोधन
मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने इस मैराथन को दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह लोगों को अपने समुदायों से बाहर निकलकर जुड़ने का अवसर देता है। यह आयोजन दिल्ली को 'फिट इंडिया' आंदोलन की दिशा में आगे बढ़ा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि यह दिल्ली के लिए गर्व का विषय है।


वायु सेना प्रमुख का अनुभव
भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल अमर प्रीत सिंह भी इस मैराथन में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने दौड़ने का मौका मिलने पर खुशी व्यक्त की। उन्होंने इसे एक बेहतरीन इवेंट और अपने देखे गए रनिंग इवेंट्स में सबसे अच्छा बताया। एयर चीफ मार्शल सिंह ने कहा कि दौड़ना फिटनेस का एक बुनियादी रूप है। उन्होंने युवाओं को इससे बढ़ावा मिलने की बात कही। उन्होंने इस आयोजन के माहौल को त्योहार जैसा बताया और वेदांता के प्रयासों की सराहना की।

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