Delhi Double Murder Case: पुलिस को देख भागने लगे दोनों बदमाश, जवाबी कार्रवाई में घायल, हत्याकांड में थे वांछित

दिल्ली के वेलकम इलाके में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड मामले में पुलिस जांच कर रही है। इसी दौरान बीती रात को उत्तर पूर्वी जिले की स्पेशल टीम ने दो बदमाशों को जवाबी फायरिंग में पकड़ लिया है। 12 जुलाई की रात स्पेशल स्टाफ और दोनों बदमाशों शाहबाज और मिस्बाह के बीच गोलीबारी हुई। ये दोनों वेलकम दोहरे हत्याकांड में वांछित थे। दोनों अपराधी घायल हो गए।
Delhi | Exchange of fire on the night of 12th July between the team of Special Staff, North East District and two criminals namely Shahbaz & Misbah who were wanted in the double murder case of PS Welcome on 11th July. Both criminals injured, they were travelling on a scooter when…— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
