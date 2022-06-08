दिल्ली: जामिया नगर की पार्किंग में लगी आग, कई गाड़ियां जलकर राख, दमकल की 11 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

दिल्ली के जामिया नगर मेन तिकोना पार्क की पार्किंग में बुधवार सुबह आचानक आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 11 गाड़ियां फौरन मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में जुट गईं। जानकारी के अनुसार 10 कारों, एक मोटरसाइकल, दो स्कूटी, 30 नए ई-रिक्शा और 50 पुराने ई-रिक्शा आग की चपेट में आने के कारण जलकर राख हो गए। घटना के वक्त पार्किंग के मैनेजर मनोज जोशी भी वहीं मौजूद थे।
Delhi | Fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HgKtTbY7wR— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.