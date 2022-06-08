दिल्ली: जामिया नगर की पार्किंग में लगी आग, कई गाड़ियां जलकर राख, दमकल की 11 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

दिल्ली के जामिया नगर मेन तिकोना पार्क की पार्किंग में बुधवार सुबह आचानक आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 11 गाड़ियां फौरन मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में जुट गईं। जानकारी के अनुसार 10 कारों, एक मोटरसाइकल, दो स्कूटी, 30 नए ई-रिक्शा और 50 पुराने ई-रिक्शा आग की चपेट में आने के कारण जलकर राख हो गए। घटना के वक्त पार्किंग के मैनेजर मनोज जोशी भी वहीं मौजूद थे।

Delhi | Fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HgKtTbY7wR