Delhi: दिल्ली में यमुना के घाटों पर छठ पूजा को LG ने दी मंजूरी, केजरीवाल को घाटों की सफाई करने के दिए निर्देश

दिल्ली एलजी वीके सक्सेना ने यमुना पर निर्धारित घाटों पर छठ पूजा को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसी के साथ ही उन्होंने सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल से भक्तों के लिए साफ घाट और पानी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है। इसी के साथ उन्होंने नसीहत दी है कि केजरीवाल सरकार भ्रामक प्रचार से बचे।

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna, and asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees. LG cautions Arvind Kejriwal against misleading and pre-mature publicity.