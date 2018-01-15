Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   IndiGo passenger mistakenly board nagpur flight instead of indore due to security lapse

इंदौर जाने वाला यात्री पहुंचा नागपुर, इंडिगो के 3 सुरक्षाकर्मी सस्पेंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 11:51 AM IST
IndiGo passenger mistakenly board nagpur flight instead of indore due to security lapse
इंडिगो फ्लाइट
इंडिगो एयरलाइंस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में एक बहुत बड़ी चूक सामने है। जिसे खुद कंपनी ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। इस चूक की वजह से इंदौर जाना वाला शख्स नागपुर पहुंच गया। शख्स के पास इंदौर जाने वाली फ्लाइट का बोर्डिंग पास था। शुक्रवार को हुई इस घटना की एयरलाइन ने पुष्टि की है। अपने आधिकारिक बयान में इंडिगो ने कहा है कि इस चूक के लिए उसने तीन सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों को निलंबित कर दिया है।

इंडिगों ने कहा- यात्री को इंडिगो एयरलाइन की फ्लाइट 6ई 656 से इंदौर की यात्रा करनी थी। चेक-इन के समय उसे उसी फ्लाइट के लिए बोर्डिंग पास दिया गया था, लेकिन वह गलती से नागपुर जा रही फ्लाइट 6ई 774 में सवार हो गया। इस मामले में पहले और दूसरे नंबर के सुरक्षाकर्मी सहित स्कीपर को आंतरिक जांच पूरी होने तक निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

इंडिगो ने अपने बयान में कहा कि यात्री का सामान इंदौर वाली फ्लाइट से बरामद करके वापस कर दिया गया है। हैरानी वाली बात यह है कि शख्स द्वारा गलत फ्लाइट में सवार होने की घटना का किसी को तब तक पता नहीं चला जब तक कि वह नागपुर नहीं पहुंच गया।



 

RELATED

 
indigo flight nagpur

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

'बाहुबली' को धूल चटाने के लिए खुद को इस तरह तैयार कर रहे हैं नील नितिन मुकेश

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ISRO for post of Junior Research Fellow
Government Jobs

इसरो में जूनियर रिसर्च फेलो बनने का मौका, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Social Welfare Department for post of Anganwadi worker and others
Government Jobs

बिहार के समाज कल्याण विभाग में बंपर वैकेंसी, 10वीं और 8वीं पास के लिए भी मौका

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in upsc for post of Assistant professor and others
Government Jobs

UPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर समेत कई पदों के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde with 4 contestants journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: 'भाबीजी' से 'मां' तक का सफर, शिल्पा शिंदे की इन कंटेस्टेंट्स साथ खूब जमीं

15 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 15th january to 21st january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 15 से 21 जनवरी: इस हप्ते 5 राशि वालों को संभलकर रहना होगा

15 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan show bigg boss 11 to get a shocking twist
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, करोड़ों वोट मिलने के बावजूद Bigg Boss लेंगे चौंकाने वाला फैसला

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde viral pictures
Television

Bigg Boss 11 की विनर शिल्पा शिंदे की तस्वीरें वायरल, पिता थे हाईकोर्ट में जज

15 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by J&K Police
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों ने की घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, 6 आतंकी ढेर, 5 के शव बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में सुरक्षबलों ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया है। आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की सूचना पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस, सेना और सीएपीएफ ने संयुक्त अभियान चलाया।

15 जनवरी 2018

mayawati press conference on her birthday.
Lucknow

हर हर मोदी, घर घर मोदी वाले इस बार गुजरात में बेघर होते-होते बचे: मायावती

15 जनवरी 2018

bihar leader and former central minister raghunath jha passes away at 78
Bihar

लालू के करीबी और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रघुनाथ झा का 78 साल की उम्र निधन

15 जनवरी 2018

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जनवरी 2018

makar sankrati leave today in schools.
Lucknow

लखनऊ: 12वीं तक के स्कूलों में मकर संक्रांति का अवकाश आज

15 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

West Bengal: Pregnant woman raped, seeks suicide
National

प. बंगाल: रेप से गर्भवती युवती ने प्रशासन से मांगी आत्महत्या की अनुमति

15 जनवरी 2018

12 people died after speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw
Jharkhand

झारखंड में ट्रक ने ऑटोरिक्शा को रौंदा, 11 की मौके पर ही मौत

15 जनवरी 2018

28 people arrested in connection with Nitish Kumar cavalcade attack in Buxar
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव करने वाले 28 लोग गिरफ्तार, जल्द होंगी और गिरफ्तारी

15 जनवरी 2018

Our enemy is not across the border among ourselves, farooq abdullah
Jammu

सीमापार नहीं हमारे बीच में मौजूद है हमारा दुश्मनः डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला

14 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस वजह से सड़कों पर फावड़ा लेकर उतरी दिल्ली पुलिस

अक्सर हम पुलिसवालों के लिए अच्छा बातें कम और बुरी बातें खूब सुनते हैं। लेकिन हम आपको एक ऐसी तस्वीर दिखाएंगे जिसे देखकर आपको वाकाई में लगेगा कि पुलिस आपकी ही सेवा के लिए सड़कों पर चौबिस घंटों काम करती है।

14 जनवरी 2018

One of the Most costly parking of the country 0:38

ये है देश की सबसे महंगी पार्किंग में से एक

14 जनवरी 2018

This drain of Badarpura becomes a fatal arvind kejriwal delhi 1:44

जानलेवा बना बदरपुर का ये नाला, सभी शिकायतें रही बेअसर

13 जनवरी 2018

Watch JNU students protest after 75% attendance made mandatory to attend examinations 2:06

75 फीसदी हाजिरी अनिवार्य किए जाने का जेएनयू छात्रों ने ऐसे किया विरोध

13 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly: Rahul Gandhi 1:05

जज विवाद पर खुलकर बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

13 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Indigo told parliamentary committee that our workers are not good in English
India News

यात्रियों से बदसलूकी: इंडिगो ने कहा- गांव वाले हैं हमारे कर्मचारी, नहीं आती इंग्लिश

5 जनवरी 2018

indigo direct flight for lucknow and bangalore from jolly grant airport
Dehradun

देहरादून से अब लखनऊ और बैंगलोर के लिए डायरेक्ट फ्लाइट, जानिए पूरा शेड्यूल

11 दिसंबर 2017

indigo launches new offer of 999 rupees in festive season for small town and cities
Business

धनतेरस पर इंडिगो ने निकाला 999 का ऑफर, अब छोटे शहरों में भी भर सकेंगे उड़ान

17 अक्टूबर 2017

aircarft engine failures issue raises from past six years and question on aviation safety
India News

पिछले 6 सालों में एयरक्राफ्ट्स हादसों की घटनाएं बढ़ी, जानें क्या हैं इसके पीछे कारण

16 अक्टूबर 2017

air asia, indigo launches new sale offer during festive season to lure customers
Business

फेस्टिव सीजन में Air Asia और इंडिगो दे रहे हैं 1000 रुपये में टिकट

12 सितंबर 2017

Due to A320 Neo aircraft Engine Issues IndiGo Canceled 84 Flights
India News

एयरबस ए-320 नियो विमानों के इंजन में खराबी के चलते इंडिगो की 84 उड़ाने रद्द

18 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.