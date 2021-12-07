डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: मरीज और तीमारदार परेशान, आरएमएल अस्पताल प्रशासन ने रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों को दी ये चेतावनी

दिल्ली में सफदरजंग अस्पताल के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर मांगों को लेकर हड़ताल पर हैं। आपातकालीन सेवाएं बाधित होने से इलाज के लिए आए मरीज व उनके तीमारदार परेशान हो रहे हैं। एक महिला ने बताया कि वह अपने बच्चे के इलाज के लिए आई थी। डॉक्टर कह रहे हैं कि पर्ची नहीं बनेगी। समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि हम क्या करें?
All Residents Doctors (Junior & Senior Residents), appointed on ad-hoc basis are informed that they cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity. Non-observance of rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit including termination: RML Hospital Admn, Delhi— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
