Delhi Metro: ब्लू लााइन सेवाओं में देरी, दूसरी सभी सेवाएं जारी

राजधानी दिल्ली में द्वारका सेक्टर 21 से नोएडा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी/ वैशाली के लिए ब्लू लाइन मेट्रों की सेवाओं में विलंब है। अन्य सभी लाइनों पर सामान्य सेवा जारी है। डीएमआरसी ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है।

Blue Line Update



Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.



Normal service on all other lines.