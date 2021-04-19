बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Govt to set up control room for remdesivir injection and oxygen supply

दिल्ली में कोरोना: रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन और ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई पर नजर रखेगी सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 19 Apr 2021 10:44 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के बिगड़ते हालात के बीच केजरीवाल सरकार ने सोमवार को बड़ा फैसला लिया है। दिल्ली सरकार ने रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन और ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई पर निर्णायक फैसला लेते हुए कहा है कि अब इस दोनों की खरीद से लेकर सप्लाई चेन तक का हिसाब रखा जाएगा। इसपर नजर बनाए रखने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार कंट्रोल रूम भी बनाएगी।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पंचायत चुनाव लाइव
Amroha

पंचायत चुनाव: महराजगंज में पैसे बांटने का आरोप, बिजनौर में बैलट पेपर से चुनाव चिह्न गायब

19 अप्रैल 2021

दिल्ली में कर्फ्यू
Delhi

दिल्ली में सख्ती: बिगड़ते हालात के बीच बड़ा फैसला, आज रात से अगले सोमवार तक कर्फ्यू लागू

19 अप्रैल 2021

night curfew
Delhi

अलर्ट: दिल्ली में आज से लग सकता है एक हफ्ते का लॉकडाउन, केजरीवाल-एलजी की बैठक शुरू

19 अप्रैल 2021

कंगना रणौत, अरविंद केजरीवाल
Bollywood

कोरोनाः कंगना रणौत का केजरीवाल पर तंज, बोलीं- रायता फैलाकर आई मोदी जी की याद

19 अप्रैल 2021

मुकेश खन्ना, सतीश खन्ना, रेणुका शहाणे
Bollywood

पांच खबरें: मुकेश खन्ना के भाई का निधन और रेणुका शहाणे परिवार समेत हुईं कोरोना संक्रमित

19 अप्रैल 2021

राजस्थान में लॉकडाउन
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: आज से 3 मई तक के लिए लॉकडाउन लागू, जानें क्या खुलेगा और क्या रहेगा बंद

19 अप्रैल 2021

नमूना लेता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना की बेकाबू रफ्तार: संक्रमण की दर 12 दिन में दोगुनी, मृत्युदर गिरकर 1.20 फीसदी

19 अप्रैल 2021

वैक्सीन
World

कोरोना को मात: इस्राइल का टीकाकरण अभियान सफल, जानिए कैसे निकला दुनिया से आगे

19 अप्रैल 2021

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर
Delhi

किसान आंदोलन : रास्ता खोलने का काम शुरू, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से हटाए गए सीमेंट के बैरियर

19 अप्रैल 2021

बिना ऑक्सीजन तड़पे रोगी
Kanpur

कोरोना का कहर : बिना ऑक्सीजन तड़प उठे रोगी, अस्पतालों ने खड़े किए हाथ, कानपुर में हाहाकार

19 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X