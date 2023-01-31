Delhi : झड़प के बाद चाकूबाजी में एक छात्र की मौत, पुलिस कर रही है जांच

दिल्ली में छात्रों के बीच हुई लड़ाई में चाकूबाजी में एक छात्र की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार छात्र 12वीं का है। घटना हंसराज सेठी पार्क के पास की बताई जा रही है। छात्र के सीने पर चाकू से वार किया गया था। उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया था जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। छात्र का नाम मोहन है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

A student of class 12 died after receiving injury during a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi park. The deceased, Mohan, was admitted to hospital with a stab injury in the chest. FIR registered. Investigation underway: Delhi Police