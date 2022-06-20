दिल्ली: काबुल विस्फोट में जान गंवाने वाले सविंदर सिंह के नाम गुरुद्वारा गुरु अर्जन देव जी में हुई अंतिम अरदास

अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में गुरुद्वारे में हुए हमले में मारे गए सविंदर सिंह की अंतिम अरदास दिल्ली स्थित गुरुद्वारा गुरु अर्जन देव जी में की गई। सोमवार को हुई अंतिम अरदास में अफगान दूतावास के एक प्रतिनिधि और अफगान राजदूत फरीद मामुंदजय भी शामिल रहे।

Delhi | 'Antim Ardas' of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul, held at Gurudwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Tilak Nagar.



An Afghan Embassy delegation, including Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, was also present there. pic.twitter.com/LdpVsTambi