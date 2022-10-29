Delhi: अमित मालवीय ने 'द वायर' के खिलाफ दर्ज कराया मुकदमा, आरोपियों में ये लोग भी हैं शामिल

भाजपा के आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने न्यूज वेबसाइट 'द वायर' के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। भाजपा के अमित मालवीय द्वारा शिकायत दर्ज करने के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने 'द वायर' के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। जिसमें अमित मालवीय ने आरोप लगाया गया कि मीडिया कंपनी ने मेरी प्रतिष्ठा को खराब और धूमिल करने के लिए जाली दस्तावेज बनाए।

BJP's Amit Malviya decides to file criminal & civil proceedings against 'The Wire'



"Not only will I be setting criminal process in motion but I'll also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign & tarnish my reputation," he stated pic.twitter.com/vI9nGatL6f