AAP की नई मांग: 'केजरीवाल बनें विपक्ष के पीएम पद के उम्मीदवार', जानें आतिशी से लेकर संजय सिंह ने क्या कहा

मुंबई में एक सितंबर को होने वाली विपक्षी गठबंधन INDIA की बैठक से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी ने एक नई मांग शुरू कर दी है। आम आदमी पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता प्रियंका कक्कर ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल को विपक्ष के पीएम पद का उम्मीदवार बनाना चाहिए। ऐसी महंगाई में दिल्ली में महंगाई कम है। जहां फ्री बिजली, फ्री पानी, फ्री शिक्षा और महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा की योजना जारी है।
#WATCH | AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education,… pic.twitter.com/vMUquowQU6— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | AAP leader Sanjay Singh ahead of the third INDIA Alliance meet says, "Arvind Kejriwal's motive to join the INDIA Alliance is to save the country. Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to be a Prime Minister. The issues like PM candidate and seat sharing will be decided by… pic.twitter.com/Dnbrqu8rNE— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
