दिल्ली में कोरोना: तीसरी लहर की तैयारियां तेज, अब आसानी से होगी किसी भी नए वेरिएंट की पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Thu, 08 Jul 2021 03:27 PM IST

सार

दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर आज इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ लिवर एंड बायलरी साइंस (आईएलबीएस) में दिल्ली सरकार की दूसरी जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग फैसिलिटी की शुरुआत की गई है। 
आईएलबीएस में दूसरी जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग फैसिलिटी की शुरुआत
आईएलबीएस में दूसरी जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग फैसिलिटी की शुरुआत - फोटो : [email protected]
विस्तार

राजधानी दिल्ली अभी कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से पूरी तरह उबर भी नहीं पाई है कि विशेषज्ञों ने तीसरी लहर को लेकर चेतावनी जारी कर दी है। इसके संभावित खतरे को देखते हुए तमाम तैयारियां की जी रही हैं। 
इसी बीच गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि भविष्य की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर आज इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ लिवर एंड बायलरी साइंस (आईएलबीएस) में दिल्ली सरकार की दूसरी जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग फैसिलिटी की शुरुआत की गई है। 


इन लैब्स की मदद से कोरोना के किसी भी नए वेरिएंट की पहचान और उसकी गंभीरता का पता लगाया जा सकेगा। कोरोना काल में विज्ञान की इस तकनीक से दिल्लीवासियों को काफी फायदा मिलेगा।

city & states delhi
