आम्रपाली के खरीदारों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली खुशखबरी, NBCC करेगा अधूरे प्रोजेक्ट पूरे

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, directed cancellation of registration of all Amrapali group of companies and directs Enforcement Directorate to conduct a detailed investigation against the group for diverting home-buyers' money. https://t.co/kdl4tqKX1g

Supreme Court also said that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) registration of Amrapali is cancelled. Enforcement Directorate will register the money laundering cases against Amrapali, its Chief Managing Director, and other directors. https://t.co/Y0aQmfYXs7