अल्मोड़ा में वाहन की टक्कर से तेंदुए की मौत, सड़क पर पड़ा मिला शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,अल्मोड़ा Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 02:16 PM IST
तेंदुए की मौत
तेंदुए की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा में एक तेंदुए का शव सड़क पर पड़ा हुआ मिला। बताया जा रह है कि धारनौला मार्ग पर किसी वाहर ने देर रात तेंदुए को टक्कर मार दी। सुबह तेंदुए का शव सड़क पर पड़ा था। 
तेंदुए का काफी खून भी बह चुका था। लोगों ने इसकी सूचना वन विभाग को दी। टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर तेंदुए का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया। 
leopard dead body found dead body found leopard death leopard almora news
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में डिगर सिंह के परिजनों से जानकारी लेते विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष रघुनाथ सिंह चौहा?
Almora

संदिग्ध हालत में घर के बाहर मिला शव, ग्रामीणों ने तेंदुए के हमले की आशंका जताई

संदिग्ध हालत में घर के बाहर मिला शव, ग्रामीणों ने तेंदुए के हमले की आशंका जताई

30 नवंबर 2019

For Display
Almora

तेंदुए के आतंक ने ग्रामीणों की दिनचर्या की प्रभावित

30 नवंबर 2019

मौलेखाल की बैठक में मौजूद सदस्यगण।
Almora

क्षेत्र पंचायत की पहली बैठक में हुआ सदस्यों का परिचय और स्वागत

30 नवंबर 2019

10 Year Jail Term In NDPS
Almora

चरस ले जा रहे एक आरोपी को दस साल की सजा

30 नवंबर 2019

पार्किंग के अभाव में मालरोड में इस तरह खड़े हैं दोपहिया वाहन।
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में 37 हजार से अधिक वाहन कहां होंगे पार्क...

30 नवंबर 2019

ताड़ीखेत बीडीसी बैठक में मौजूद क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य। अमर उजाला
Almora

ताड़ीखेत बीडीसी की औपचारिक बैठक में जन समस्याएं भी उठीं

30 नवंबर 2019

बीईओ को ज्ञापन सौंपते प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के पदाधिकारी। अमर उजाला
Almora

प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ ने उठाई पुरानी पेंशन योजना बहाल करने की मांग

30 नवंबर 2019

बोनाफाइड स्कूल में परीक्षा देते विभिन्न स्कूलों के छात्र।
Almora

आवासीय शिक्षा को 15 स्कूलों के 270 छात्रों ने दी परीक्षा

30 नवंबर 2019

कालनू देहोली में बच्चों को सम्मानित करते आरपी सती। अमर उजाला
Almora

सम्मानित हुई सुदूर जीआईसी कालनू देहोली के मेधावी छात्र छात्राएं

28 नवंबर 2019

जीजीआईसी रानीखेत की सम्मानित गाइड्स।
Almora

जीजीआईसी की पांच छात्राओं को मिला स्काउट गाइड का राज्य पुरस्कार

30 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

कांग्रेस नेता नाना पटोले महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष चुने गए हैं। नाना पटोले निर्विरोध तौर पर चुने गए हैं।

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

many rule change from 1st December in neft rule lic rule mobile data plan 2:12

1 दिसंबर से हो रहे हैं ये अहम बदलाव, होगा आपकी जिंदगी पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2019

how to do gaumukh asana,vajrasana and balasana in Spondylitis pain 13:06

जब सताए स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस का दर्द, इन योगासनों को करने से मिलेगा जल्द आराम

1 दिसंबर 2019

अनु दुबे 2:15

हैदराबाद केस: दिल्ली की बेटी अनु दुबे ने कहा, मैं आपके लिए करूंगी प्रोटेस्ट

30 नवंबर 2019

सल्ट ब्लाक सभागार में शपथ ग्रहण करते नवनिर्वाचित ग्राम प्रधान और वार्ड सदस्य।
Almora

जिले में 236 गांवों के प्रधानों और वार्ड सदस्यों ने ली शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

अपराजिता कार्यक्रम के दौरान शपथ लेते संस्थान के प्रशिक्षु।
Almora

सशक्त महिला, सशक्त समाज, अपराजिता की यही पहचान

30 नवंबर 2019

चौखुटिया के तड़ागताल में स्थित झील का विहंगम दृश्य।
Almora

पर्यटन विकास के लिए वरदान साबित हो सकती है तड़ागताल झील

28 नवंबर 2019

एपीएस के वार्षिकोत्सव में कार्यक्रम में मौजूद सैन्य अधिकारी और अभिभावक।
Almora

अनुशासन और परिश्रम से ही बनेगा भविष्य

30 नवंबर 2019

बाल कार्यशाला समापन पर मौजूद बच्चे।
Almora

लेखन कार्यशाला में 58 बच्चों ने बनाई हस्तलिखित पुस्तक

30 नवंबर 2019

भतरौजखान पुलिस द्वारा शराब के साथ पकड़े गए दो अभियुक्त।
Almora

13 पेटी शराब के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

27 नवंबर 2019

