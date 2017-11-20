बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड में मिला डायनासोर का कंकाल, देखने वालों में मचा हड़कंप
{"_id":"5a11d2b14f1c1bca678bc780","slug":"dinosaur-remains-found-in-jaspur-uttarakhand","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:47 PM IST
क्या यह सच में डायनासोर है? इसे देखकर तो ऐसा ही लगता है। यही सवाल इस कंकाल को देखने वालों के मुंह पर था। जी हां, उत्तराखंड में डायनासोर के बच्चे का कंकाल मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया।
विद्युत सब स्टेशन के खंडहर हो चुके भवन में गोह प्रजाति का कंकाल मिला। डायनासोर के बच्चे का कंकाल मिलने की अफवाह से नगर में सनसनी फैल गई। कंकाल को देखने के लिए नगरवासियों की भीड़ लग गई।
विद्युत अधिकारियों ने वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दी है। ग्राम भगवंतपुर रोड स्थित विद्युत सब स्टेशन के पुरानी जीर्णशीर्ण भवन का पुन: निर्माण कराने के लिए रविवार को खाली कराया जा रहा था।
विद्युत सामान के नीचे दबा एक कंकाल मिला जो डायनासोर की आकृति का था, जिसकी लंबाई दो फुट और ऊंचाई एक फुट थी। अनुमान है कि कंकाल 20 वर्ष पुराना होगा। विद्युत कर्मियों ने कंकाल को मैदान में रख दिया। किसी ने डायनासोर का बच्चे का कंकाल मिलने की अफवाह फैला दी, जिससे नगर वासियों की देखने के लिए भीड़ लग गई।
वीडियो देखें...
आगे पढ़ें
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a34d2624f1c1b68678c227a","slug":"malaika-arora-get-trolled-for-her-short-dress-in-party-ugly-comments-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34bb184f1c1b4c528b9bdb","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charge-5-crore-rupees-for-5-minute-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3270d44f1c1bd9798c284a","slug":"see-picture-of-police-man-and-the-snake-going-viral-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c 23 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"598bfb154f1c1ba9248b46a2","slug":"man-carried-snake-in-metro-women-informed-massachusetts-bay-transportation-authority-posting-video","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0930\u0947! \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a002bc14f1c1bda538bb3d4","slug":"story-of-a-lamb-who-saved-his-life-from-the-wolf-using-intelligence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0909\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59632b744f1c1ba3228b4ac1","slug":"panda-climbs-and-falls-on-tree-entertains-people-in-zoo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!