Download App
आपका शहर Close

उत्तराखंड में मिला डायनासोर का कंकाल, देखने वालों में मचा हड़कंप

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, जसपुर

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:47 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
dinosaur remains found in jaspur uttarakhand
क्या यह सच में डायनासोर है? इसे देखकर तो ऐसा ही लगता है। यही सवाल इस कंकाल को देखने वालों के मुंह पर था। जी हां, उत्तराखंड में डायनासोर के बच्चे का कंकाल मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया।
विद्युत सब स्टेशन के खंडहर हो चुके भवन में गोह प्रजाति का कंकाल मिला। डायनासोर के बच्चे का कंकाल मिलने की अफवाह से नगर में सनसनी फैल गई। कंकाल को देखने के लिए नगरवासियों की भीड़ लग गई।
आगे पढ़ें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

dinosaur remains dinosaur remains found in uttarakhand dinosaur shocking story More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

'छोटी ड्रेस' को लेकर इंस्टाग्राम पर ट्रोल हुईं मलाइका, ऐसे आए कमेंट शर्म आएगी आपको

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
malaika arora get trolled for her short dress in party ugly comments in instagram

Bigg Boss 11: सपना चौधरी के बाद एक और चौंकाने वाला फैसला, घर से बेघर हो गया ये विनर कंटेस्टेंट

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Hiten Tejwani eliminated fromSalman Khan show bigg boss

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को बुलाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, 5 मिनट के चार्ज कर रहीं 5 करोड़ रुपए

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
priyanka chopra charge 5 crore rupees for 5 minute performance

न्यूड योगा: बिना कपड़े पहने योग करती हैं ये एक्ट्रेसेज, जानेंगे फायदे तो आप भी होंगे इंप्रेस

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Benefits Of Nude Yoga

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor

जबर ख़बर

2019 में मां की सीट रायबरेली से चुनाव लड़ेंगी प्रियंका? चर्चाएं जोरों पर
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Read

जब 23 फीट लंबे अजगह से भिड़ा पुलिस अधिकारी, तस्वीर हुई वायरल

see picture of police man and the snake, going viral on social media
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अरे बाप रे! मेट्रो में सांप लेकर घुस आया एक शख्स, महिला की पड़ी नजर और मच गया हड़कंप, देखें वीडियो

Man carried snake in metro women informed Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority posting video
  • गुरुवार, 10 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक मेमने की कहानी, जिसने बुद्धि का उपयोग कर भेड़िए से अपनी जान बचाई

story of a lamb, who saved his life from the wolf using intelligence
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सुस्त पांडा के इन कारनामों पर आ जाएगा आपको प्यार...

Panda climbs and falls on tree, entertains people in zoo
  • सोमवार, 10 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!