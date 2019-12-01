शहर चुनें

What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful Virat Kohli and Others on doctor rape murder case

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप: कोहली समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स ने जताया गुस्सा, विराट बोले बेहद शर्मनाक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 09:36 AM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद की एक महिला डॉक्टर से गैंगरेप और हत्या की घटना से पूरा देश सन्न है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली समेत खेल जगत ने भी इस घटना पर गहरा दुख जताया है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान कोहली ने शनिवार को ट्वीट कर इस दिल दहला देने वाली घटना को शर्मनाक बताया। टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज रहे वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।
आगे पढ़ें

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2019

shikhar dhawan vvs laxman virat kohli doctor rape murder case hyderabad case veterinary doctor
World AIDS Day : 600 women aged 15-24 are getting infected every week
India News

विश्व एड्स दिवस : 15-24 साल की 600 महिलाएं हर सप्ताह हो रही हैं संक्रमित

1 दिसंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में आज विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर शक्ति परीक्षण, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

1 दिसंबर 2019

जदयू महासचिव केसी त्यागी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में नहीं लागू होगा महाराष्ट्र फार्मूला, जदयू ने खारिज किया बिना भाजपा गठबंधन का प्रस्ताव

1 दिसंबर 2019

Changes in many rules related to everyday life are possible from today
India News

तैयार रहें... रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से जुड़े कई नियमों में आज से ये बदलाव

1 दिसंबर 2019

स्वाति मालिवाल
India News

सरकार खामोश है और सवाल करने वालों को डराकर पुलिस चुप कराती है : मालिवाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना से लोगों में रोष है
India News

मुंह बंद कर देने से हुई थी डॉक्टर की मौत, सबूत मिटाने को लगाई थी शव में आग

1 दिसंबर 2019

amit shah-rahul bajaj
India News

शाह से राहुल बजाज ने पूछा, लोगों को सरकार से सवाल करने की इजाजत क्यों नहीं है?

1 दिसंबर 2019

kartik aaryan, ananya pandey
Bollywood

Video: अपनी पैंट की चेन बंद करना भूल गए कार्तिक आर्यन, अनन्या पांडे ने याद दिलाया तो हुआ ये हाल

30 नवंबर 2019

