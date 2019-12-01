हैदराबाद गैंगरेप: कोहली समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स ने जताया गुस्सा, विराट बोले बेहद शर्मनाक

What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 30, 2019
It's high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.
This is an extremely painful news of Priyanka Reddy, shocked and disgusted on hearing this. The offenders must be punished! My deepest condolences to her family and friends 🙏 #RIPPriyankReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddyُ— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 30, 2019
How can someone commit such a barbaric and heinous crime. Speechless and shocked to know about the incident. Deep condolences to the family of #priyanakareddy It’s time the Govt takes stringent action and punish the guilty.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 30, 2019
Mulk chaahe jiska bhi ho par jab insayiyat marti hay to saara jahan rota hay... #HangRapists— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 30, 2019
सौरव गांगुली की अध्यक्षता में बीसीसीआई अपनी पहली वार्षिक आम बैठक का आयोजन करेगा तो कई नए बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं
1 दिसंबर 2019