VIDEO: 'स्विंग के सुलतान' अकरम की गेंदबाजी में दिखी पुरानी धार, दिग्गज बल्लेबाज हुआ ढेर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 03:06 PM IST
wasim akram played in t10 league dismisses shoaib malik
वसीम अकरम - फोटो : File
'स्विंग के किंग' के नाम से जाने जाने वाले पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम की गेंद में अभी उतनी ही धार है, जितना 90 के दशक में हुआ करती थी। इस बात को उन्होंने पाक में खेली जा रही टी10 लीग में गेंदबाजी करके साबित किया। 

इस लीग में 51 साल के अकरम की गेंद खेलते हुए कई युवा खिलाड़ी घबराते हुए नजर आए। दरअसल अकरम तूफान इलेवन के खिलाफ सुल्तान इलेवन की कप्तानी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने अपने पहले ही ओवर की दूसरी गेंद पर शोएब मलिक को विकेट के पीछे आउट करवाया। 
 



अकरम की गेंदबाजी का वीडियो ट्विटर पर पाकिस्तान के बड़े पत्रकार साज सादिक ने अपलोड़ की है। इस वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे अब भी अकरम की गेंद खेलने में बल्लेबाजों को दिक्कत हो रही है। 

उनकी गेंद पर पूर्व तूफानी ओपरनर इमरान नजीर भी परेशानी में दिखाई दिए। इस मैच में उन्होंने 2 ओवर किए और 9 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया। 

RELATED

 
wasim akram shoaib malik pakistan cricket

