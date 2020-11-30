शहर चुनें
Cricket Cricket
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   VIDEO: KL Rahul joked that David Warner should stay injured

VIDEO: केएल राहुल ने उड़ाया वार्नर का मजाक, कहा- वह लंबे समय के लिए चोटिल ही रहें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 03:28 PM IST
विज्ञापन
डेविड वार्नर और केएल राहुल
डेविड वार्नर और केएल राहुल - फोटो : ट्विटर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रनमशीन डेविड वार्नर चोटिल होकर आखिरी वन-डे और पूरी टी-20 सीरीज से बाहर हो चुके हैं। टेस्ट सीरीज में उनकी मौजूदगी रिकवरी पर निर्भर करेगी। दूसरे मैच में 89 रन बनाने वाले वार्नर की मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव हुआ था, जिसके बाद उन्हें आनन-फानन में मैदान से सीधे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पहले वन-डे में भी इस खब्बू बल्लेबाज ने 69 रन बनाए थे। अब भारत के उपकप्तान और विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने डेविड को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है।

विज्ञापन

 


दूसरे वन-डे के बाद राहुल ने कहा था कि, 'हमें इसका अंदाजा नहीं है कि चोट कितनी गंभीर है, लेकिन बेहतर होगा कि वह लंबे समय तक चोटिल ही रहें। मतलब वह उनके मुख्य बल्लेबाज हैं। किसी के लिए ऐसी दुआ करना अच्छा नहीं है, लेकिन टीम के लिए यह अच्छा होगा। अगर उनकी चोट लंबे समय तक रहती है तो यह हमारी टीम के लिए अच्छा रहेगा।' हालांकि ये सारी बात उन्होंने मजाकिया लहजे में ही कही।

 

विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने लिए मजे
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cricket cricket news national international david warner kl rahul india vs australia
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कलेक्टर विनीत नंदनवार
Chhattisgarh

बॉडी बिल्डर जिला कलेक्टर देखा क्या? सिक्स पैक एब्स देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने

30 नवंबर 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 01 December 2020: दिसंबर महीने का पहला दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी : कोरोना को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन जारी, स्थिति का आकलन करने के बाद लगा सकते हैं नाइट कर्फ्यू

30 नवंबर 2020

WHATSAPP TIPS
Tip of the Day

WhatsApp Tips: डिलीट हुए मैसेज भी आसानी से पढ़े जा सकते हैं, यह है तरीका

30 नवंबर 2020

बेटे का हत्यारा अलंकार श्रीवास्तव, मृतक रुशांक
Kanpur

सात साल के बेटे को मौत की नींद सुला पिता बोला- सांसारिक ठोकरों से बेटे को मुक्ति दे दी, अब शांति से रहेगा

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सिमरन का फाइल फोटो और मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

मर्डर: दूसरी शादी करने से रोका तो पत्नी को दी खौफनाक मौत, दो साल पहले की थी कोर्ट मैरिज

30 नवंबर 2020

वाजिद खान और कमालरुख खान
Bollywood

धर्म परिवर्तन करवाने के खुलासे के बाद बोलीं वाजिद खान की पत्नी, 'शादी के 17 सालों में मैंने जो कुछ सहा...'

30 नवंबर 2020

दिसंबर मासिक राशिफल
Predictions

December Rashifal 2020: मेष, तुला और धनु राशि वालों के लिए दिसंबर का महीना रहेगा अच्छा, बाकी के लिए कैसा, पढ़ें मासिक राशिफल

30 नवंबर 2020

रुपये
Personal Finance

जरूरी खबर: कल से देश में बदलेंगे ये पांच बड़े नियम, जान लें वरना होगा नुकसान

30 नवंबर 2020

भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

'दर्शकों की वजह से टीम इंडिया टपका रही कैच', भारत के उप कप्तान का अजीब बयान

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X