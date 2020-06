दुनिया के सबसे उम्रदराज क्रिकेटर वसंत रायजी का निधन, 100 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सास

BCCI mourns the sad demise of Vasant Raiji. The former first-class cricketer and historian, who turned 100 this year in January, passed away in his sleep. https://t.co/0ywSprK93o pic.twitter.com/Z44gmP76X7

Wishing you a very special 1⃣0⃣0⃣th birthday, Shri Vasant Raiji.



Steve & I had a wonderful time listening to some amazing cricket 🏏 stories about the past.

Thank you for passing on a treasure trove of memories about our beloved sport. pic.twitter.com/4zdoAcf8S3