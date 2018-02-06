अपना शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के इस बल्लेबाज ने दिलाई अनिल कुंबले की याद, टूटे जबड़े संग जड़ा शतक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:19 AM IST
unmukt chand does anil kumble and score a ton with broken jaw
उन्मुक्त चंद
दिल्ली के ओपनर उन्मुक्त चंद ने सोमवार को विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के मुकाबले में टूटे जबड़े के साथ खेलते हुए जोरदार शतक जमाया। पूल बी के मैच में चंद की पारी की बदौलत दिल्ली ने उत्तर प्रदेश को 55 रन से मात दी। चंद ने 125 गेंदों में 12 चौको और तीन छक्को की मदद से 116 रन की पारी खेली।

दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज की पारी की बदौलत दिल्ली ने 50 ओवर में 6 विकेट खोकर 307 रन बनाए। जवाब में उत्तर प्रदेश की टीम 252 रन पर ढेर हो गई। यूपी की तरफ से उमंग शर्मा (102) का शतक बेकार गया। 

वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम के कप्तान रह चुके उन्मुक्त चंद को मैच से पहले ही चोट लग चुकी थी। बहरहाल, चंद ने टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान अनिल कुंबले की याद ताजा कर दी, जिन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2002 में एंटीगुआ टेस्ट में टूटे जबड़े के साथ खेला और ब्रायन लारा का महत्वपूर्ण विकेट लिया था।
ICC Womens Championship: india won by 88 runs against south africa
Cricket News

पुरुष के बाद महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने भी किया कमाल, दक्षिण अफ्रीका को पहले वन-डे में दी करारी मात

स्मृति मंधाना (84 रन, 98 गेंद, 8 चौकों और 1 छक्कों) के शानदार पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने आईसीसी महिला चैंपियनशिप के पहले वन-डे में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 88 रन से करारी मात दी।

6 फरवरी 2018

Virat kohli breaks the odi runs record of sachin tendulkar as a captain
Cricket News

दूसरे वन-डे में कोहली ने तोड़ा सचिन का यह रिकॉर्ड, पर रह गए धोनी से पीछे

5 फरवरी 2018

s sreesanth ban case supreme court asked the bcci to file a reply within four weeks
Cricket News

एस श्रीसंत बैन मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीसीसीआई से चार हफ्ते में मांगा जवाब

5 फरवरी 2018

Prithvi Shaw says No superstition behind jersey number 100 
Cricket News

अंधविश्वास नहीं इस वजह से पृथ्वी शॉ पहनते हैं 100 नंबर की जर्सी, किया खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2018

brad hodge announced his retirement from the all form of cricket
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया क्रिकेट से संन्यास, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेला पहला और अंतिम मैच

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan team manager nadim khan says we loss due to black magic against india
Cricket News

पाक टीम के मैनेजर का अजीबो-गरीब बयान, कहा- जादू टोने के कारण टीम इंडिया से हारे

5 फरवरी 2018

better equipped to bat at no 4 says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

दूसरे वन-डे से पहले रहाणे ने कही दिल की बात, बोले- इस नंबर पर चाहता हूं खेलना

4 फरवरी 2018

jason sangha said ms dhoni is better than virat kohli
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अंडर-19 कप्तान जेसन संगा बोले, विराट से बेहतर हैं धोनी

3 फरवरी 2018

south africa need to tackle wrist spinners to match agaisnt india says neil mckenzie
Cricket News

'टीम इंडिया के दो गेंदबाज दक्षिण अफ्रीका को नहीं जीतने देंगे वन-डे सीरीज'

4 फरवरी 2018

team india former cricketer Debasis Mohanty lodges a complaint in cyber cell
Cricket News

सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड हुई टीम इंडिया के इस पूर्व खिलाड़ी का अश्लील फोटो और वीडियो

4 फरवरी 2018

