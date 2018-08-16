शहर चुनें

महान कप्तान अजित वाडेकर के निधन पर शोक में डूबा देश, महान हस्तियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 09:13 AM IST
अजित वाडेकर
अजित वाडेकर
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व टेस्ट कप्तान और पूर्व राष्ट्रीय चयनकर्ता अजित वाडेकर का 77 की उम्र में बुधवार को लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। उन्होंने मुंबई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल में अंतिम सांस ली। वाडेकर ने 1966 में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ डेब्यू किया और टीम इंडिया का 37 टेस्ट व दो वन-डे में प्रतिनिधित्व किया। 
बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने टेस्ट में 31.07 की औसत से 2,113 रन बनाए। इसमें एक शतक और 14 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। वाडेकर के निधन से पूरा देश शोक में है। पूर्व धाकड़ कप्तान को ट्विटर पर देश की महान हस्तियों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।

ट्विटर पर आईं प्रतिक्रियाएं इस प्रकार हैं -
 


(अजित वाडेकर के गुजरने पर गम है। भारतीय क्रिकेट के शानदार बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाजों में से एक और कप्तान, जिन्होंने 1971 में वेस्टइंडीज व इंग्लैंड जैसी विदेशी धरती पर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई। उनके परिवार और क्रिकेट जगत के लिए संवेदनाएं। )
kohli and sangakkara
Cricket News

पूर्व क्रिकेटर कुमार संगकारा बोले, विराट कोहली पर निर्भर नहीं है टीम इंडिया

श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान कुमार संगकारा का मानना है कि यह कहना गलत है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम कप्तान विराट कोहली पर ज्यादा निर्भर है।

15 अगस्त 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड को 'जख्मी शेर' की तरह नजर आने लगी टीम इंडिया, बोले- '5-0 से हराने की बात करना जल्दबाजी'

15 अगस्त 2018

एबी डीविलियर्स
Cricket News

क्रिकेट से संन्यास पर बोले डीविलियर्स, 'एक खिलाड़ी पर पूरी दुनिया का बोझ बर्दाश्त के बाहर'

15 अगस्त 2018

SHIKHAR DHAWAN
Cricket News

स्वतंत्रता दिवस: आजादी के जश्न में डूबे खेल जगत के सितारे, शिखर धवन समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी बधाई

15 अगस्त 2018

स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड
Cricket News

विराट की कप्तानी में पहली बार पारी के अंतर से हारी टीम इंडिया, इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज में बनाई 2-0 की बढ़त

13 अगस्त 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

जब पाक को धूल चटाकर विश्व चैंपियन बनी थी 'धोनी सेना', फैंस आज तक नहीं भूले युवी के वो 6 छक्के

14 अगस्त 2018

ENGvIND: Virat Kohli loses Number 1 Test ranking after Lord's debacle
Cricket News

विराट कोहली की बादशाहत खत्म, लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट गंवाते ही भारतीय कप्तान को तगड़ा झटका

14 अगस्त 2018

chris woakes
Cricket News

लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया का जीतना नामुमकिन, इस खिलाड़ी के शतक से धाराशायी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'

12 अगस्त 2018

क्रिस वोक्स
Cricket News

ENGvIND: तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, इंग्लैंड ने बनाई 250 रन की बढ़त, मुश्किल में टीम इंडिया

12 अगस्त 2018

ENGvIND: Virat Kohli admits selection has been off, tells batsmen to keep it simple
Cricket News

हार के बाद कोहली ने स्वीकारी भूल, बोले- टीम चयन में हो गई बहुत बड़ी गलती

14 अगस्त 2018

