Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Shri Ajit Wadekar!

We lost a great cricket player, first Indian captain to achieve overseas wins, aggressive batsman and an all rounder.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/IENDsoEmfe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 15, 2018

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of our former captain Ajit Wadekar sir who led our team to many memorable victories against England and West Indies. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/w66Xc6uOn1 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018

This is sad news.

The great Ajit Wadekar is no more.



1971 was no less than a World Cup victory. Maybe more....



You will be missed dear captain.#AjitWadekar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2018

(अजित वाडेकर को भारतीय क्रिकेट में उम्दा योगदान के लिए याद रखा जाएगा। एक महान बल्लेबाज और बेहतरीन कप्तान। उन्होंने हमारी टीम को क्रिकेट इतिहास की कई यादगार जीत दिलाई। बतौर क्रिकेट प्रशासक भी उनकी काफी इज्जत की गई। उनके निधन से काफी दर्द महसूस हो रहा है।)(अजित वाडेकर सर के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। वह ऐसे शख्स थे, जो 90 के दशक में हमारा सर्वश्रेष्ठ निकलवाना जानते थे। हम हमेशा उनकी सलाह और मार्गदर्शन के आभारी रहेंगे। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में उनके परिवार को शक्ति मिलने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।)(भारी दिल से हम अजित वाडेकर को अलविदा कहते हैं। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान अब नहीं रहे। क्रिकेटर, कोच, मैनेजर और चयनकर्ताओं के चेयरमैन- अजित वाडेकर ने कई तरीकों से भारतीय क्रिकेट की सेवा की।)(यह खबर जानकर बहुत दुखी हूं कि पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान अजित वाडेकर नहीं रहे। उन्होंने भारत को ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाई है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति हैं। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले, सर आपकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी।)(भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान अजित वाडेकर के निधन की जानकारी पाकर काफी हैरान हूं। हमने महान क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी खोया, विदेशी जमीन पर जीत दिलाने वाले पहले कप्तान, आक्रामक बल्लेबाज और ऑलराउंडर। मैं उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और फैंस के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।)(बहुत दुख भरी खबर- अजित वाडेकर हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए। एकमात्र भारतीय कप्तान, जिन्होंने लगातार तीन सीरीज जीती। दो विदेश और एक घर में। वह हमारे अच्छे साथी थे। हमारे विवाद होते थे विचारों के, लेकिन हम हमेशा एक-दूसरे की इज्जत करते थे क्योंकि वह शानदार बल्लेबाज होने के साथ-साथ नजदीकी स्थान पर कैच पकड़ने में भी माहिर थे। उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट को खिलाड़ी, चयनकर्ता, कोच कई रूपों में अपनी सेवाएं दी। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले जीतू।)(पूर्व कप्तान अजित वाडेकर सर के गुजरने से काफी दुखी हूं। उन्होंने हमे इंग्लैंड और वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ यादगार जीत दिलाई हैं। उनके परिवार को चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।)(आइकॉनिक भारतीय क्रिकेटर अजित वाडेकर जी के निधन पर गहरा दुख है। उनके परिवार और नजदीकी लोगों के लिए संवेदनाएं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।)(यह दुखद खबर है। महान अजित वाडेकर नहीं रहे। 1971 विश्व कप की जीत से कम नहीं। शायद ज्यादा ही रही। आपकी कमी खलेगी कप्तान।)बता दें कि अजित वाडेकर पूर्व भारतीय ओपनर सुनील गावस्कर के पहले रणजी और टेस्ट कप्तान भी थे। मिड-डे के हवाले से गावस्कर ने कहा था, 'मैंने कभी वाडेकर को गुस्से या फिर अभद्र शब्द कहते नहीं सुना। मैंने कभी उन्हें अपना आपा खोते नहीं देखा। मुझे नहीं पता कि एमएस धोनी ने उनसे कितना सीखा, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि असली 'कैप्टन कूल' अजित वाडेकर ही थे।'