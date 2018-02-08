अपना शहर चुनें

वर्ल्ड कप जीत के बाद सिर्फ इस महिला क्रिकेटर को पृथ्वी शॉ ने Twitter पर दिया सम्मान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:33 AM IST
पृथ्वी शॉ की कप्तानी में अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम इंडिया को सोशल मीडिया पर चारों तरफ से शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं। क्रिकेट जगत के कई बड़े दिग्गज और मशहूर हस्तियां पृथ्वी की पूरी ब्रिगेड को बधाईयां दे रही हैं। हालांकि पृथ्वी शॉ ने अब तक सिर्फ एक ही क्रिकेटर के ट्वीट पर सम्मानजक प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

यह क्रिकेटर कोई और नहीं बल्कि टीम इंडिया की महिला क्रिकेटर स्मृति मंधाना हैं। दरअसल स्मृति मंधाना ने टीम इंडिया की इस विशाल जीत पर बधाई देते हुए कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ को ट्विटर पर टैग किया था। इस ट्वीट में मंधाना ने पृथ्वी और टीम के बाकी खिलाड़ियों की हौसला अफजाई की थी, जिसके बाद पृथ्वी शॉ ने उनके ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट किया।
