Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45,

You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

When this happens, democracy will be the winner! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag - your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions.



Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note!



I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections.



A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina,



The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote.



Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil.

However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाताओं से बढ़चढ़कर वोटिंग में हिस्सा लेने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने ट्वीट कर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की नामी हस्तियों से लोगों को मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करने की अपील भी की है।प्रधानमंत्री ने बुधवार सुबह अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक के बाद एक लगातार कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने फिल्मी सितारों, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं के अलावा खेल जगत की तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों से निवेदन किया है कि वो लोगों को उनके मताधिकार के बारे में जागरुक करें।मोदी ने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली, एमएस धोनी अनिल कुंबले, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और वीरेंद्र सहवाग से भी मतदान के प्रति लोगों में जागरुकता फैलाने की अपील की है। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय रेसलर गीता फोगाट, शटलर पीवी सिंधु, साइना नेहवाल और किदांबी श्रीकांत से भी लोगों में मतदान के प्रति जागरुक करने की गुजारिश की है।इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित स्वर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर और ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड विजेता एआर रहमान को भी टैग करके लोगों को वोट के प्रति प्रेरित करने को कहा।