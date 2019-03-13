Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.
When this happens, democracy will be the winner!
Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag - your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers.
When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections.
A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard.
Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote.
Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers.
India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too!
