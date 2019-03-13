शहर चुनें

Cricket News

पीएम मोदी ने कोहली-धोनी से की गुजारिश, लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले करना होगा यह काम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 01:31 PM IST
kohli and modi
kohli and modi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाताओं से बढ़चढ़कर वोटिंग में हिस्सा लेने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने ट्वीट कर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की नामी हस्तियों से लोगों को मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करने की अपील भी की है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने बुधवार सुबह अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक के बाद एक लगातार कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने फिल्मी सितारों, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं के अलावा खेल जगत की तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों से निवेदन किया है कि वो लोगों को उनके मताधिकार के बारे में जागरुक करें।
 

 


मोदी ने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली, एमएस धोनी अनिल कुंबले, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और वीरेंद्र सहवाग से भी मतदान के प्रति लोगों में जागरुकता फैलाने की अपील की है। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय रेसलर गीता फोगाट, शटलर पीवी सिंधु, साइना नेहवाल और किदांबी श्रीकांत से भी लोगों में मतदान के प्रति जागरुक करने की गुजारिश की है।

इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित स्वर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर और ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड विजेता एआर रहमान को भी टैग करके लोगों को वोट के प्रति प्रेरित करने को कहा।
 


 


 

एमएस धोनी ms dhoni pm modi
