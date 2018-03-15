नेपाल ने पपुआ एंड गीनी को 6 विकेट से हराकर रचा इतिहास, अब बड़ी टीमों की बारी

Congratulations to Nepal! 🇳🇵— ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2018
They will be an ODI team following #CWCQ after it was confirmed they will face Netherlands in the 7th place play-off! pic.twitter.com/t4zidcO4j1
Here's how Nepal's magical day started.— ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2018
Take a look as Dipendra Singh Airee and @IamSandeep25 tore through the Papua New Guinea batting order! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tezc0Qo1k4
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
शमी ने बोला कि हसीन बहुत ही शक्की किस्म की औरत है और उसे मुझ पर झूठे आरोप लगाने का शौक है।
15 मार्च 2018