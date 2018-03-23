शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ms dhoni played big shots in practice before ipl matches

IPL में धोनी विरोधी टीमों पर कहर बनकर टूट सकते हैं धोनी, यकीन नहीं तो देख लें यह VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 12:24 PM IST
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
IPL सीजन-11 का आगाज 7 अप्रैल से होने जा रहा है। इस सीजन का पहला मुकाबला मुंबई के वानखेडे स्टेडियम में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स और मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच खेला जाएगा। बता दें कि दो साल के प्रतिबंध के बाद सीएसके इस मेगा टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेने जा रही है। पिछले आठ सीजन की तरह इस बार भी टीम की कमान कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को सौंपी गई है।
वहीं आईपीएल के मैचों से पहले सीएसके कप्तान एमएस धोनी इन दिनों मैदान पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं। बल्लेबाजी से लेकर विकेटकीपिंग तक में अपना बेहतरीन दे रहे हैं। गुरुवार को वह सीएसके के कैंप में शामिल हुए और चेन्नई स्थित एम.ए.चिदंबरम इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में आगामी मैचों के लिए तैयारी करते दिखे। इसके बाद धोनी की प्रैक्टिस के दो वीडियो भी शेयर किए।

इस वीडियो में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि धोनी मौजूदा आईपीएल के खिताब को लेकर कितने गंभीर हैं। सीएसके ने इस दूसरे वीडियो को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “कृपया पार्किंग में गई गेंद को लाकर दे दें।” बता दें कि यह ट्वीट कोई ऐसे ही नहीं किया गया है, बल्कि इसमें सीएसके की प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीमों को आईपीएल मैचों से पहले चेतावनी भी दी गई है।
 

 

RELATED

ms dhoni chennai superkings ipl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

song released on bhagat singh sung by bollywood singers
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर्स ने ऐसे किया भगत सिंह को याद, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी हो जाएंगी नम

23 मार्च 2018

जीनत अमान
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान के साथ रेप, मुंबई का कारोबारी हुआ गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

smriti irani unseen pictures
Television

बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थीं यह ताकतवर केंद्रीय मंत्री, तस्वीरें देख लीजिए यकीनन पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

23 मार्च 2018

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

'वर्जिन' फैन ने तापसी को दिया शादी का प्रस्ताव, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, खुद हो गईं ट्रोल

23 मार्च 2018

Rani and Aamir
Bollywood

'हिचकी' देखकर आमिर खान ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, रानी मुखर्जी को नहीं थी उम्मीद

23 मार्च 2018

Bhagat Singh death anniversary: From Shammi Kapoor to Bobby Deol 7 actors who played him on movie
Bollywood

शहीद दिवस: शम्मी कपूर से लेकर बॉबी देओल तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 7 भगत सिंह

23 मार्च 2018

भारतीय रेलवे
Government Jobs

रेलवे निकालेगा अभी और 62 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्ती, जान लें क्या होगा परीक्षा का पैटर्न

23 मार्च 2018

Smriti Irani
Television

स्मृति ईरानी बनीं मंत्री, मगर टीवी की ये बहूरानियां क्या कर रही हैं आज?

23 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court of India recruitment 2018: Apply online for the Chamber attendant posts and other
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का शानदार मौका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ऑफ इंडिया में निकली वैकेंसी

23 मार्च 2018

jobs
Other Jobs

IIM में कई पदों के लिए निकली वैकेंसी, 12वीं पास भी करें आवेदन

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी को BCCI ने दी क्लीन चिट, मैच फिक्सिंग के सभी आरोपों से किया बरी

बीसीसीआई ने जांच में शमी के खिलाफ फिक्सिंग की जांच की और किसी भी तरह से दोषी नहीं पाया।

23 मार्च 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

हसीन जहां के वकील ने शमी को पाक साफ ठहराए जाने पर उठाए सवाल, BCCI ने दिया करारा जवाब

23 मार्च 2018

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या के ट्वीट विवाद में आया नया ट्विस्ट, हुई क्रिकेटर को फंसाने की साजिश

22 मार्च 2018

वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

2019 वर्ल्ड कप में सिरदर्द बनेगा वेस्टइंडीज, क्वालीफाई करने की कहानी बेहद रोचक

22 मार्च 2018

shami
Cricket News

BCCI से क्लीन चिट मिलने के बाद मोहम्मद शमी ने बताया- कैसे देंगे सबको जवाब

23 मार्च 2018

स्मृति मंथाना
Cricket News

स्मृति मंधाना ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा मिताली का 'राज'

23 मार्च 2018

जिम्बाब्वे बनाम यूएई
Cricket News

2019 वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर हुई जिम्बाब्वे, खिलाड़ियों समेत दर्शकों का हुआ रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

23 मार्च 2018

आईपीएल उद्घाटन समारोह
Cricket News

IPL के उद्घाटन समारोह में भाग नहीं लेंगे छह टीमों के कप्तान, खिलाड़ियों को जाना होगा कार से

22 मार्च 2018

पीएलएस 2018
Cricket News

बारिश ने किया मैदान को गीला तो सेना के हेलिकॉप्टरों ने सुखाया, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

23 मार्च 2018

दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कार्तिक ने बांग्लादेश के छक्के छुड़ाकर कराया 'नागिन डांस', टीम इंडिया बनी चैंपियन

18 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

आईपीएल उद्घाटन समारोह
Cricket News

IPL के उद्घाटन समारोह में भाग नहीं लेंगे छह टीमों के कप्तान, खिलाड़ियों को जाना होगा कार से

22 मार्च 2018

हरभजन सिंह
Cricket News

IPL: धोनी को चैंपियन बनाने के लिए भज्जी ने शुरू की खास तैयारी, वीडियो किया जारी

16 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

Video: गुस्सा हुए एमएस धोनी, भोजपुरी में कसम लेकर बोले- हमका चाही बदला

6 मार्च 2018

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

Nidahas Trophy के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, रोहित शर्मा होंगे कप्तान, विराट-धोनी को मिला आराम

25 फरवरी 2018

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी के आलोचकों को किरमानी ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, कहा- ऐसा करना गलत है

20 फरवरी 2018

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

INDvSA: अमला का कैच पकड़ते ही धोनी ने बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे खिलाड़ी

17 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.