'बेस्ट बनाम बेस्ट' से गूंजेगा IPL का 11वां सीजन, थीम सॉन्ग हुआ लॉन्च

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 10:45 AM IST
आईपीएल 2018
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) ने 2018 के 11वें सीजन के लिए अपना ऐंथम (थीम सॉन्ग) लॉन्च किया। बता दें कि इस थीम सॉन्ग को फिल्म नया दौर के मशहूर गाने 'ये देश है वीर जवानों का, अलबेलों का मस्तानों का' के तर्ज पर बनाया गया है। यह ऐंथम 'ये खेल है शेर जवानों का' लाइन से शुरू होता है।
इस ऐंथम को पांच भाषाओं में रिलीज किया गया है। जिसमें हिंदी, तमिल, बंगाली, कन्नड़ और तेलुगू शामिल है। टीवी, रेडियो और डिजिटल मीडिया पर इसका जमकर प्रचार-प्रसार किया जा रहा है। मालूम हो कि आईपीएल का पहला मुकाबला 7 अप्रैल को मौजूदा चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियन्स और चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के बीच खेला जाएगा। 

बता दें कि इस ऐंथम को बीसीसीआई और स्टार इंडिया ने मिलकर बनाया है। गाने का नाम 'बेस्ट बनाम बेस्ट' रखा गया है। बताने की कोशिश हुई है कि इस टूर्नामेंट में बेस्ट टीमें ही एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ खेलती हैं। गाने को बनाने में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के फिल्म मेकर डैन मेस, म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर राजीव भल्ला ने साथ दिया है। गाने को पांचों भाषाओं में सिद्धार्थ बसुर ने गाया है। 

बीसीसीआई के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी राहुल जौहरी ने कहा, 'आईपीएल में काफी रोमांच है जहां जबर्दस्त भीड़ उमड़ी रहती है और सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रतिभा इस टूर्नामेंट में आमने-सामने होती है। बेस्ट बनाम बेस्ट उस भावना को प्रदर्शित करता है जो इस खेल से जुड़ी हुई है।'

देखें वीडियोः-

ipl 2018 ipl indian premier league bcci

