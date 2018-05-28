As much as I have loved working with many of the greats on this @IPL. Our BEST and BIGGEST STAR is @MayantiLanger_B !!!— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 26, 2018
She is soooo good at her job. And all of us at @StarSportsIndia #kentcricketlive & #SelectDugout are in awe of how good she is! Great job Mayanti 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8Z5ukO6vUW
@MayantiLanger_B you are outstanding. Thoroughly professional and brilliant at what you do. Learnt a lot working with you and it was a pleasure. Thank you and hope to work with you again soon. @StarSportsIndia #SelectDugout— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) May 27, 2018
You’ve been great hosts @MayantiLanger_B @suhailchandhok enjoyed working with you @StarSportsIndia #selectdugout— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 27, 2018
Definitely agreeing with you @ProfDeano another great call by you again @MayantiLanger_B is just pure quality in her field. Its been an absolute pleasure https://t.co/XEUDs3lNwo— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 26, 2018
As the IPL dust starts to settle, there’s only appreciation and respect for @MayantiLanger_B. To work tirelessly for two months without a day’s break is an example of commitment and thorough professionalism.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) May 28, 2018
मोहम्मद आमिर और मोहम्मद अब्बास (4-4 विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत पाकिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट में करारी मात दी।
27 मई 2018