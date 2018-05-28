As much as I have loved working with many of the greats on this @IPL. Our BEST and BIGGEST STAR is @MayantiLanger_B !!!

She is soooo good at her job. And all of us at @StarSportsIndia #kentcricketlive & #SelectDugout are in awe of how good she is! Great job Mayanti 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8Z5ukO6vUW — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 26, 2018

@MayantiLanger_B you are outstanding. Thoroughly professional and brilliant at what you do. Learnt a lot working with you and it was a pleasure. Thank you and hope to work with you again soon. @StarSportsIndia #SelectDugout — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) May 27, 2018

Definitely agreeing with you @ProfDeano another great call by you again @MayantiLanger_B is just pure quality in her field. Its been an absolute pleasure https://t.co/XEUDs3lNwo — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 26, 2018

As the IPL dust starts to settle, there’s only appreciation and respect for @MayantiLanger_B. To work tirelessly for two months without a day’s break is an example of commitment and thorough professionalism. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) May 28, 2018

दरअसल, मयंती अच्छी होस्ट होने के साथ-साथ अपने सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर देखने को मिला है कि उन्होंने मजेदार कमेंट्स करके फैंस का दिल जीता है। बहरहाल, दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों डीन जोंस, अनिल कुंबले और कुमार संगकारा ने मयंती की तारीफ इसलिए की है क्योंकि वह सभी इनके काम करने के अंदाज से काफी प्रभावित हुए हैं।मयंती आईपीएल 2018 में होस्ट की भूमिका नजर आई। उन्होंने बेहतरीन तरीके से आईपीएल को होस्ट किया। क्रिकेट दिग्गज मयंती लैंगर के प्रेजेंटेशन की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।