खिलाड़ियों ने दी देशवासियों को इस अंदाज में दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं

Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy 🙏🇮🇳 #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019 pic.twitter.com/FZ2Z3Voheo— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 27, 2019
Happy Deepavalli to all.🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gh9Hofzi9c— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 27, 2019
A sky full of lights, mouth full of sweets, and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali! Best wishes! 🙏✨🎇 #Diwali #Diwali2019— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 27, 2019
Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends & family this festival. ✨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/QKjDKYPLeT— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 27, 2019
खेल जगत के विदेशी खिलाड़ियों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने भारतीय दोस्तों और फैंस को दिवाली की बधाई दे रहे हैं।
27 अक्टूबर 2019