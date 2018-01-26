अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA Live: फिलेंडर ने टीम इंडिया को दिया दूसरा झटका, राहुल 16 रन बनाकर आउट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 01:44 PM IST
india vs south africa third test third day johannesburg live updates
मुरली विजय
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन टीम इंडिया की शुरुआत बेहद खराब हुई है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक टीम इंडिया ने अपनी दूसरी पारी में 19 ओवर में दो विकेट खोकर 51 रन बना लिए हैं। मुरली विजय 13* और चेतेश्वर पुजारा 0* रन बनाकर क्रीज पर जमे हुए हैं। मेहमान टीम ने प्रोटियाज पर 44 रन की बढ़त हासिल कर ली है जबकि उसके 8 विकेट शेष हैं।

जोहानसबर्ग के वांडरर्स स्टेडियम में टीम इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को अपनी पारी 49/1 से आगे बढ़ाई। विजय-राहुल की जोड़ी कोई कमाल नहीं कर सकी और अपने कल के स्कोर में सिर्फ दो रन जोड़ सकी। केएल राहुल (16) अपने कल के स्कोर में कोई इजाफा नहीं कर पाए और फिलेंडर की गेंद पर स्लिप में फाफ डू प्लेसी को आसान कैच थमाकर पवेलियन लौट गए। याद हो कि दूसरे दिन टीम इंडिया को पहला झटका पार्थिव पटेल (16) के रूप में लगा, जिन्हें फिलेंडर ने मार्करम के हाथों कैच आउट कराया।

इससे पहले टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी 187 रन के जवाब में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की पहली पारी 194 रन पर सिमटी। जसप्रीत बुमराह ने पांच विकेट लेकर मेजबान टीम को विशाल बढ़त लेने से रोक दिया। बुमराह के अलावा भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने तीन जबकि इशांत शर्मा और मोहम्मद शमी ने एक-एक विकेट लिया। वहीं दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से हाशिम अमला (61) सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोरर रहे।
virat kohli faf du plessis team india south africa indvsa

