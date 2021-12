शमी की तारीफ में पढ़े कसीदे: रवि शास्त्री ने कहा- बंगाल का सुल्तान, तो रोहित ने भी दी खास अंदाज में बधाई

No matter where you freeze the frame, that seam position will be upright. Congratulations on 200 Test wickets to one of the best in the business @MdShami11 👏🏻👊🏻 #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/vQbxHdRHRt

After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets.

With his fine spell,India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa pic.twitter.com/UheFlIZXo9