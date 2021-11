IND vs NZ 2nd T20: रांची में टीम इंडिया का भव्य स्वागत, सड़कों पर उमड़े लोग, देखें VIDEO

Onto the next one ✈️ pic.twitter.com/iHLncvYM6i

It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋



Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/0I9hmBtXFX