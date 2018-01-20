Download App
ICC U19 WC: कैरीबियाई आंधी में उड़ी केन्या, अथानजा ने खेली तूफानी 116 रन की पारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 05:24 PM IST
icc u19 world cup west indies beats kenya by 222 runs
एलिक अथानजा - फोटो : cricinfo
एलिक अथानजा के नाबाद 116 रन की बदौलत वेस्टइंडीज ने केन्या को 222 रन की करारी शिकस्त दी। टॉस जीतकर कैरीबियाई टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया और निर्धारित 50 ओवर में 7 विकेट खोकर 318 रन का अंबार खड़ा कर दिया। 

वेस्टइंडीज की ओर से अथानजा के अलावा किमानी मिलियस ने भी 60 और नईम यंग ने 57 रन की तूफानी पारी खेली। वहीं, केन्या की ओर से मैच में अवीत देसाई ने सबसे ज्यादा 3 विकेट चटकाए। 

319 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी केन्या के बल्लेबाज कैरीबियाई गेंदबाजों के सामने ज्यादा देर तक टिक नहीं पाई और महज 96 रन पर ही ढेर हो गई। केन्या की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा ओपनर अमन गांधी (37) ने बनाए। 

वेस्टइंडीज की ओर से स्पिनर भास्कर यादराम ने 18 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए। वहीं, जीवर रॉयल ने भी धारदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 4 विकेट झटके। नाबाद शतकीय पारी खेलने वाले अथानजा को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।
