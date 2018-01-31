अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals

मैच फिक्सिंग: अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से 46 रन पर लुढ़क गई यह टीम, ICC ने दिए जांच के आदेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 04:48 PM IST
icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals
dubai t20
आईसीसी (इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल) की एंटी करप्शन यूनिट ने यूएई (यूनाइटेड अरब अमीरात) में खेले गए एक निजी टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के संबंध में जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। आईसीसी ने जांच के आदेश टूर्नामेंट में खिलाड़ियों के बेहद अजीबो-गरीब ढंग से आउट होने के बाद जारी किए हैं।

बता दें कि इस टूर्नामेंट के एक मैच का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ है, जिसमें बल्लेबाज बहुत ही हास्यास्पद तरीके से आउट होते दिख रहे हैं। इस घटना के बाद इस मैच को फिक्सिंग से जोड़कर भी देखा जा रहा है। अब आईसीसी की एंटी करप्शन यूनिट 'अजमन ऑल स्टार्स लीग' के इस मैच की जांच कर रही है।

सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल होते इस वीडियो में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि अंपायर के छोर पर खड़ा बल्लेबाज जबरन अपना विकेट खोने के लिए क्रीज पर दौड़ रहा है। एंटी करप्शन यूनिट के जनरल मैनेजर एलेक्स मार्शल ने कहा कि यूएई के अजमन में हुई अजमन ऑल स्टार लीग अभी जांच के दायरे में हैं। फिलहाल अभी इसके बारे में खिलाड़ियों और अधिकारियों से बात की जा रही है।

दुबई में खेले जा रहे इस टूर्नामेंट के एक मैच में स्टार शारजाह वॉरियर्स की टीम को 136 रन का लक्ष्य मिला था, जिसके जवाब में टीम के सभी बल्लेबाज महज 46 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गए। इस टीम के ज्यादातर बल्लेबाज स्टंप और रन आउट हुए, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया के जरिए यह मामला सामने आया।

देखें वीडियो:

RELATED

icc dubai t20 tournament star sharjah warriors

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

31 जनवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

31 जनवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

31 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy angry Swara Bhaskar said to Vivek Agnihotri I go get myself raped
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर क्यों कहने को हुईं मजबूर, 'क्या आप चाहते हैं कि मैं खुद का रेप करवा लूं'

31 जनवरी 2018

This is how Amrita Arora celebrates her 40th birthday
Bollywood

अमृता अरोड़ा के बर्थडे पर कटा अश्लील बर्थडे केक, करीना कपूर की थी ये शरारत

31 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay leela Bhansali is unhappy about piracy of Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता के बीच फिर बढ़ी भंसाली की मुश्किलें, इस बार करणी सेना नहीं यह है वजह

31 जनवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan seeks Bapu and Narendra Modi blessings for Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ रोमांस करेंगे वरुण, इंस्टाग्राम पर VIDEO डाल मांगा PM मोदी से आशीर्वाद

31 जनवरी 2018

Esha Gupta share hangout picture With 18 year old Boy aly raza beig
Bollywood

18 साल के लड़के के साथ ईशा गुप्ता की ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, ट्रोलर बोले- '32 की उम्र में ये सब...'

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 timing in india
Predictions

चंद्रग्रहण 2018: भारत में इन जगहों पर आज सबसे पहले दिखेगा पूर्ण चंद्रग्रहण

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

bcci banned hyderabad captain ambati rayudu for two matches
Cricket News

अंपायर से उलझकर बुरे फंसे अंबाती रायडू, BCCI ने दी यह सजा

यह बैन लगने के बाद अब रायडू आगामी विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में हैदराबाद के लिए पहले दो मैच नहीं खेल सकेंगे।

31 जनवरी 2018

Navi Mumbai boy Tanishq Gavate smashes 1,045 not out in local cricket match
Cricket News

मुंबई के 14 वर्षीय क्रिकेटर का कमाल, 2 दिन तक लगातार बल्लेबाजी कर ठोंक दिए 1045 रन

31 जनवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

Pointless comparing between Hardik Pandya and Kapil Dev says Mohammed Azharuddin
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या की तुलना कपिल देव से करने पर भड़के अजहरुद्दीन, दे डाला बड़ा बयान

31 जनवरी 2018

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: बेन स्टोक्स रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, राहुल-पांडे समेत इन पर हुई धनवर्षा

27 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag revealed why chris gayle sold by kings eleven punjab in ipl auction
Cricket News

क्रिस गेल पर सहवाग का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले-आईपीएल में कैरीबियाई खिलाड़ी को ऐसे इस्तेमाल करेगी पंजाब

29 जनवरी 2018

Sri Lanka board build an international cricket stadium in Jaffna
Cricket News

जहां कभी उग्रवादी चलाते थे बंदूक, अब वहां क्रिकेटर सीखेंगे खेल की बारीकियां

30 जनवरी 2018

shivam mavi will play for kkr in ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL: 3 करोड़ में बिका वेस्ट यूपी का यह जूनियर गेंदबाज, अंडर-19 में मचा रहा है धमाल

28 जनवरी 2018

before ipl auction Yuvraj singh under pressure after poor performance in syed Mushtaq ali T20
Cricket News

IPL नीलामी से पहले युवराज ने अपने ही पैर पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

27 जनवरी 2018

Wicket was challenging it was similar for both the teams says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट पर संकट के बादल, टीम इंडिया बोली- हम खेलना चाहते हैं और जीतेंगे

26 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

West Indies to host 2018 Womens World T20
Cricket News

साल 2018 के महिला टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी करेगा वेस्टइंडीज

23 जनवरी 2018

south african team fined for slow over rate in centurion test
Cricket News

भले ही सीरीज जीतने में कामयाब रही दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ICC ने यहां दे डाला जोर का झटका

18 जनवरी 2018

west indies play qualifier match with 9 other team for 2019 world cup
Cricket News

ICC वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के लिए इन टीमों के साथ वेस्टइंडीज खेलेगा क्वालीफायर मैच

16 जनवरी 2018

PCB challenge bcci new FTP
Cricket News

मोटी कमाई के नुकसान से थर्राया PCB, BCCI को दी धमकी

12 दिसंबर 2017

icc discussed over delhi test pollution in february meeting
Cricket News

INDvSL: स्मॉग के बीच हुए दिल्ली टेस्ट पर चर्चा करेगी ICC, कई खिलाड़ियों ने की थी उल्टी

9 दिसंबर 2017

these three captain approached by bookies for fixing
Cricket News

तीन दिग्गज कप्तानों से मैच फिक्स करने का मामला सामने आया, ICC ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

6 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.