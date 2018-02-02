अपना शहर चुनें

हरभजन सिंह को मिली ये अहम जिम्मेदारी, करना चाहेंगे टीम इंडिया में वापसी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:36 PM IST
Harbhajan singh is captain of Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy
हरभजन सिंह
टीम इंडिया के अनुभवी गेंदबाज स्टार ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह को विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी वन-डे टूर्नामेंट में पंजाब टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया। ये टूर्नामेंट कर्नाटक के अलूर में 7 से 16 फरवरी तक खेला जाएगा। वहीं, इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए टीम इंडिया के सिक्सर किंग के नाम से मशहूर युवराज सिंह को टीम का उप-कप्तान बनाया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी पंजाब क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के प्रवक्ता ने दी। 

पीसीए के चेयरमैन और पूर्व क्रिकेटर यशपाल शर्मा की अगुआई में टीम के सीनियर सेलेक्शन कमेटी ने इस सीरीज के लिए टीम का चयन किया। फिलहाल इस समय हरभजन सिंह और युवराज सिंह दोनों ही टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं। दोनों खिलाड़ी अच्छे प्रदर्शन के दम पर टीम में वापसी की लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

हाल ही में हुई आईपीएल सीजन 11 की नीलामी में हरभजन सिंह को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 2 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था।वहीं, युवराज सिंह की घर वापसी हुई। युवराज को भी किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने इसी दाम पर खरीदा था। बता दें कि विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में पंजाब अपना पहला मुकाबला हरियाणा के खिलाफ 7 फरवरी को खेलेगा। 

पंजाब की टीम इस प्रकार हैः-

हरभजन सिंह (कप्तान), युवराज सिंह (उप-कप्तान), मनन वोहरा, मनदीप सिंह, गुरकीरत सिंह मान, अभिषेक गुप्ता, गितांश खेरा, सिद्धार्थ कौल, संदीप शर्मा, अभिषेक शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, मनप्रीत सिंह ग्रेवाल, बरिंदर सिंह सरन, मयंक मारकंडे, शरद लुंबा। 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc.

